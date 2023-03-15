Quatro Announces Super Stars

Quatro Gymnastics, Launches Super Star Collection Featuring Collegiate Gymnasts

Global apparel brand introduces a star-studded line up of new brand partners as they grow and expand their market share in the US.

YORK, PA – Quatro Gymnastics, a leading gymnastics performance apparel company based in the UK with corporate offices in the UK, US, and France, is proud to announce its partnership with five high profile collegiate gymnasts. This collaboration is called Super Stars and features Kara Eaker, Mya Hooten, Kiya Johnson, Emma Kelley, and Emma Malabuyo. Quatro Gymnastics is proud to partner with these talented athletes and will showcase their accomplishments and each of their unique, signature designs.

Kara Eaker, a Sophomore at the University of Utah, has had a successful career spanning many years as a National Team member before becoming an alternate in the 2020 Olympic Games. Kara trained at GAGE Center in Missouri. The elegance she possesses on the floor inspired her leotard named Kôngqué, meaning Peacock, as a nod to her heritage and design inspiration.

Mya Hooten, trained at Classic Gymnastics in Minnesota prior to joining the University of Minnesota and was named a 2023 Big Ten Gymnast to watch. Mya’s large personality and crowd exciting performances led to her leotard being called Starburst.

Kiya Johnson, trained at Texas Dreams prior to joining the University of Louisiana and is a nine-time All American athlete, and the reigning SEC Specialist of the Year. She is one of the top performing all-around gymnasts in the nation. Her elegance and attention-grabbing performance inspired her leotard name as Gala.

Emma Kelley, trained at Fun & Fitness Gymnastics in Texas prior to joining the University of Arkansas. She is an all-around gymnast, primarily focusing on the vault and floor scores for her college team. Emma is the daughter of Mary Lou Retton, the all-around gold medalist from the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Inspired by her favorite and bold color, her leotard is named Pretty in Pink.

Emma Malabuyo, trained at Texas Dreams prior to joining UCLA, as a five-time National Team Member and Olympic Team alternate. Emma is a Cali girl and honed in on her roots as she introduces her leotard design, California Dreams.

This Super Star launch also includes a Lights, Camera, Sparkle tour hosted by each of the athletes in their own respective areas across the US. Lights, Camera, Sparkle is a dynamic ticketed event open to the public and provides an opportunity for athletes to learn choreography from high profile athletes that they admire, enjoy a meet & greet with the athlete, as well as participate in their own photoshoot and makeup session. The Quatro pop-up shop at the event will showcase leotards from the Super Star Collection.