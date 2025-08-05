Purpose Over Podium, NAIGC Gymnastics Omnithon Superwoman Angela Fuller Inspired By Chellsie Memmel

Chellsie Memmel Has Entered The Chat

“Chellise was it,” Fuller said. “I was a gymnast until I was 14, and then I had to leave it due to an injury. I was out of the sport for 27 years, and I dreamt of flipping and flying all those years. Unfortunately, I was in a car accident and had a back injury. I had babies, and I never thought going back to gymnastics was really an option, but I had a lot of unfinished business.

“I was learning giants right before I left the sport. That was like the one skill I really wanted to do. I saw Chellsie Memmel go back as a mom. That was a big thing. I think other women can understand as a mom, especially coming back from giving birth is very difficult to go into gymnastics. I knew she was an Olympic gymnast, and I never was an Olympic gymnast. But I think as females, sometimes we need to see somebody lead the way and show us that it’s possible. She was that for me.”

Memmel earned a total of six World medals (three gold, three silver) and an Olympic silver medal during her highly impressive competitive career. An alternate to the 2004 Olympic team, Memmel won the 2005 World All-Around title, becoming the first American to take the crown since Shannon Miller did it in 1994. Memmel continued in the sport until 2012 when she retired, until a return to competition in 2021 where she qualified for the U.S. Championships in a run for the Tokyo Olympic team.

Memmel is currently the technical lead for the women’s artistic program in the U.S. She helped guide the U.S. women’s team to gold in 2024, and is busy leading the next generation on the road to LA 2028 and beyond.

Before her official Elite comeback, Memmel began posting videos of her involvement in adult gymnastics while simultaneously challenging herself to regain her most difficult skills. “#chellsiesadultgymnasticsjourney” started trending across the gymternet as Memmel ramped up her skillset and gained a new set of fans inspired by her journey, and encouraged athletes like Fuller to give gymnastics another go.

“That part of it has been amazing and a little bit overwhelming,” Memmel told me in our November 2020 Inside Gymnastics magazine cover story. “The coolest part of it was that people reached out to me and they’re trying gymnastics again. Or, not even just gymnastics, but when people tell me they’re taking a dance class again or that they’ve started running again—that they’re doing something they love to do—that part of it has been the most special. To truly understand the effect, especially over social media which I kind of fought against, but to feel connected to people and to be encouraged that way is really special.”

Watching Memmel’s success grow, Fuller Googled ‘adult gymnastics’ and the rest was history.

“I found 5280 Gymnastics in Colorado. I signed up for a class and then they invited me on the team. It snowballed from there,” Fuller said. “I went to Chellsie’s camp last summer and met her. And she’s incredible. She’s so humble. And I just loved it. You would never know she was an Olympic gymnast the way she was with us. The coaching was unbelievable at that camp. It was pretty amazing to meet the woman who inspired my entire comeback.

“I think it’s great that [Chellsie came back]. I also want people to see that normal people can come back too. I wasn’t an Olympic gymnast. I wasn’t Elite. I was a lower level gymnast. But I had unfinished business. That’s what I want to show people.”