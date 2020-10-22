Press Release – Gymnastics Canada Announces Partnership with Spieth America as Official Equipment Supplier

Ottawa, ON (October 22, 2020) – Gymnastics Canada is pleased to announce Spieth America as their Official Equipment Supplier through to the end of 2024. The agreement will see the company supply FIG-approved equipment for all domestic competitions in all disciplines as well as provide financial support for the organization.

“We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Spieth America through the next Olympic cycle,” said Ian Moss, CEO of Gymnastics Canada. “Our athletes and coaches deserve the best equipment as they look to reach their goals and Spieth America and the ABEO Group, who have been a part of Canadian gymnastics for almost five decades, are absolutely the best partners we could have asked for in this regard.”

Spieth America and the ABEO Group’s companies have collectively supplied 90% of all equipment used in international events over the past four decades, including 147 international events, 41 World Championships, 48 European Championships, and 13 Olympic Games, hosted in 39 countries on six continents.

“Spieth America, and the ABEO Group are extremely proud to be selected as the official equipment supplier to Gymnastics Canada,” said Brent Poulsen, CEO of Spieth America. “This renewed partnership strengthens the long-standing relationship between Spieth America and Gymnastics Canada. Our goals are aligned. We both share a passion for gymnastics in Canada and the talented athletes who love it. More importantly, we both want our athletes, and coaches to feel safe and healthy while they relentlessly pursue their goals in Tokyo, Paris, and beyond. Our partnership will be about more than products. It will put Gymnastics Canada in a group of organizations who are shaping the future of gymnastics and sport.”

ABOUT GYMNASTICS CANADA

First established in 1969, Gymnastics Canada has been supporting the mastery of movement in Canada for five decades as the national governing body for the sport of gymnastics in Canada. We work closely with the twelve provincial federations and 700 local clubs to provide a broad range of programs and services to meet the needs of all participants. From athlete development, to coach and judge education, Gymnastics Canada sets the operating standards and practices for the sport in Canada. Our mandate is to promote and provide positive and diverse gymnastics experiences through the delivery of quality and safe gymnastics programming.

Visit www.gymcan.org for more information, or follow us @gymcan1. From here, we soar.

ABOUT SPIETH AMERICA

For 50 years, Spieth America, a FIG partner, has been one of the most trusted gymnasium and sports equipment manufacturers in North America. Our product offering is an assortment of highly specialized gymnastics apparatus and mats, preschool/developmental equipment, sport mat surfaces, volleyball, and badminton systems. Spieth America equipment can be found in gym clubs, YMCAs, schools, and various other organizations throughout North America and internationally, and at many local, national, and international competitions. Spieth America supports the US and Canadian Federations to continue developing the sport of gymnastics. Being a part of the ABEO Group enables Spieth America to continue to provide a “best in class” product assortment to our customers, while maintaining our commitment to excellence.

ABOUT ABEO

ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialized sports halls and clubs, leisure centers, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc. ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

