20 Apr Preview: 2024 Pacific Rim Championships & 2024 Jesolo Trophy
Two exciting international competitions are starting this weekend: the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships and the 2024 Jesolo Trophy. Let’s dive into the details!
2024 PACIFIC RIM CHAMPIONSHIPS
In recent years, the Pacific Rim Championships has been celebrated as a competition where future stars begin to shine. Past champions from the U.S. who have gone on to achieve amazing results have included Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak, Aly Raisman, Paul Hamm, Kyla Ross, Jordyn Wieber, and Gabby Douglas, among many others. (Fun fact: the 2010 Pacific Rim Championships in Melbourne was one of Aly Raisman’s very first senior competitions.)
This year, Pacific Rim is scheduled for April 21st–28th in Cali, Colombia. Not only will there be artistic gymnastics, but there will also be rhythmic gymnastics, aerobic gymnastics, and trampoline as well.
The U.S. men’s and women’s artistic teams will include:
Women’s
- Kieryn Finnell
- Jayla Hang
- Madray Johnson
- Simone Rose
- Trinity Thomas
Men’s
- Cameron Bock
- Caden Clinton
- Danila Leykin
- Riley Loos
- Yul Moldauer
- Kai Uemura
USA Gymnastics has provided the following schedule of events, and we will update with livestreaming information if it becomes available:
April 21
Individual senior trampoline qualifications – 11 a.m. ET
Rhythmic hoop and ball qualifications – 3:30 p.m. ET
April 22
Individual junior trampoline qualifications – 11 a.m. ET
Rhythmic clubs and ribbon qualifications – 3:30 p.m. ET
April 23
Individual junior trampoline final – 10 a.m. ET
Individual senior trampoline final – Noon
Rhythmic hoop and ball finals – 4 p.m. ET
Rhythmic clubs and ribbon finals – 5:50 p.m. ET
April 26
Men’s team, all-around and apparatus qualifications
Subdivision 1 at 4 p.m. ET
Subdivision 2 at 7 p.m. ET
April 27
Women’s team, all-around and apparatus qualifications
Subdivision 1 at 12:25 p.m. ET
Subdivision 2 at 4:15 p.m. ET
Subdivision 3 at 8 p.m. ET
April 28
Men’s and women’s apparatus finals – 4:30 p.m. ET
2024 CITY OF JESOLO TROPHY
The second exciting competition is the 2024 City of Jesolo Trophy, another meet that has been a stepping-stone for future success for many U.S women. (Shawn Johnson won the all-around at Jesolo in 2008, and it was also an early indicator of success for Aly Raisman and Simone Biles, both of whom won the all-around in their first years as senior competitors.)
This year, the Jesolo Trophy is scheduled for April 20th-21st in Jesolo, Italy.
The U.S. women’s senior team will include:
- Dulcy Caylor
- Katelyn Jonh
- Eveylynn Lowe
- Hezly Rivera
- Tiana Sumanasekera
The U.S. women’s junior team will include:
- Lavi Crain
- Addy Fulcher
- Jaysha McClendon
- Claire Pease
- Tyler Turner
Notable international competitors will include Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, in addition to her 2023 World silver medal-winning teammates Flavia Saraiva and Jade Barbosa. Italy’s star-studded team will feature Giorgia Villa and Alice and Asia D’Amato.
The juniors will compete in the team and all-around on April 20th at 3 am ET, while the seniors will compete at 7:30 am ET the same day. On the 21st, the apparatus finals will be held at 8 am ET. The senior competition will be streamed live on SportFace TV.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
