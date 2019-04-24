“I have helped facilitate this award for over 15 years,” said Lisa Ebersole, Marketing Manager for AAI. “To watch such a talented pool of athletes, go through the process of such a high caliber award and see the coach’s pride for them is truly inspiring.”

The NCAA head coaches are asked to submit a nomination for the candidate or candidates of their choice. This year the award started with 25 talented athletes, a number that should not go un-noticed. After all the nominations were in, the coaches then voted to narrow the field to the top 6 athletes. These athletes were;

Alicia Boren – University of Florida Brenna Dowell – University of Oklahoma Sarah Finnegan – LSU Olivia Karas – University of Michigan Katelyn Ohashi – UCLA Toni-Ann Williams – UC Berkeley



At the NCAA Championship Banquet all the finalists are called to the stage and recognized for making the elite group. This year, Sarah Finnegan of LSU took home the title of the 2019 AAI Award Winner.

“This is an amazing honor,” Finnegan said. “To see Ashleigh Gnat win this award two years ago was inspiring, and I am so honored to continue the tradition of this program. To be even considered a finalist and ultimately picked out of the top senior gymnasts in the country is so cool. I could not have achieved this without the support of my teammates not just this year but over the last three years. We still have more work to do as a team this weekend.”

AAI is proud to support NCAA Gymnastics and recognizes the achievements and dedication of all the AAI Award Finalists as well as all gymnasts within the sport.

About American Athletic, Inc.

Since 1954, American Athletic, Inc. has been manufacturing world-class gymnastics equipment. Headquartered in Jefferson, Iowa, the company operates three facilities totaling over 240,000 square feet and employs about 100 people. AAI is the official supplier and partner to USA Gymnastics and is proud to partner with the Federation Internationale De Gymnastique (FIG) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). For more information on AAI, please call (800) 247-3978 or visit www.americanathletic.com.