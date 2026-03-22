Pure Joy! Relive the unforgettable moments, stunning routines, and standout athletes at the 2026 SEC Gymnastics Championships!

The stars were out for an unforgettable SECs on Saturday! With an incredible fight to the finish, in a meet that was everything we expected, and so much more, the No.3 Florida Gators (198.175) captured the 2026 SEC Championship, flying from third place in the final rotation with an uneven bars effort for the ages to reclaim the conference trophy. No. 1 Oklahoma finished second with a 198.150 and No. 2 LSU captured third, recording a 197.950.

The Gators’ elation could be felt from start to finish as they put up championship routines alongside the Sooners, the Tigers, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Each team performed well and each team still has room for improvement heading into Regionals as we look ahead to Fort Worth and the 2026 NCAA Championships. It’s possible we saw a preview of that competition right here in Tulsa, as the excitement (and ultra-competitiveness) builds towards the title. And one thing is for sure, it’s about to be Game On!

LSU star Kailin Chio won the All-Around with a 39.775. Proving once again she’ll also be a top contended for the NCAA crown in April. Chio is ranked No. 1 in the country in the All-Around, followed by Jordan Chiles (UCLA) and Avery Neff (Utah).

Selection Show | March 23, 2026