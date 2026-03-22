Photo Gallery! Gators Crowned 2026 SEC Champions

22 Mar Photo Gallery! Gators Crowned 2026 SEC Champions

Posted at 13:46h in 2026 NCAA Headquarters, 2026 NCAA Photos, 2026 Women's NCAA News, News & Features, Photo Galleries by
By Christy Sandmaier
Vice President & Co-Publisher

Pure Joy! Relive the unforgettable moments, stunning routines, and standout athletes at the 2026 SEC Gymnastics Championships!

The stars were out for an unforgettable SECs on Saturday! With an incredible fight to the finish, in a meet that was everything we expected, and so much more, the No.3 Florida Gators (198.175) captured the 2026 SEC Championship, flying from third place in the final rotation with an uneven bars effort for the ages to reclaim the conference trophy. No. 1 Oklahoma finished second with a 198.150 and No. 2 LSU captured third, recording a 197.950.

The Gators’ elation could be felt from start to finish as they put up championship routines alongside the Sooners, the Tigers, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Each team performed well and each team still has room for improvement heading into Regionals as we look ahead to Fort Worth and the 2026 NCAA Championships. It’s possible we saw a preview of that competition right here in Tulsa, as the excitement (and ultra-competitiveness) builds towards the title. And one thing is for sure, it’s about to be Game On!

LSU star Kailin Chio won the All-Around with a 39.775. Proving once again she’ll also be a top contended for the NCAA crown in April. Chio is ranked No. 1 in the country in the All-Around, followed by Jordan Chiles (UCLA) and Avery Neff (Utah).

Selection Show | March 23, 2026 
The 2025 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship teams, all-around competitors, and individual event specialists will be announced on Monday, March 23, 2026, prior to regional competition. See more on Postseason Here!

Notable from the Gators:

  • This is the third time in the SEC Championships’ 45-meet history that the slimmest margin possible, 0.025, decided the champion. Florida’s been on the winning end of those meets twice, with the first coming in Jenny Rowland‘s first season with the Gators in 2016 (UF 197.775, Alabama 197.75). The Gators were also involved in the third meet, as Georgia won the 2008 title at 197.35 while Florida and Alabama tied for second at 197.325.
  • Florida showed exactly why it is the nation’s top-ranked team on the uneven bars as all six scores were a 9.90 or better. Selena Harris-Miranda earned her third consecutive 10.0 and first on uneven bars to give Florida its second-straight SEC bars winner

WHAT THEY SAID:

On tonight’s meet:
“It’s a great day to be a Florida Gator! I couldn’t be more proud of the fight, grit and determination of this team tonight. They did it big. That’s what they’ve been doing all year long and everything just came together nicely with much ease, much confidence. They had a great time tonight.” – Florida Head Coach Jenny Rowland

On tonight’s win:
“It feels amazing. At first all I could do is cry then we were all screaming and jumping around. It just feels like the biggest accomplishment right now.”When we started the meet, I just knew everything was going to fall into place. Especially when we started on beam. The energy wasn’t too high or too low. It just felt like Florida territory the whole time we were here. That made everyone feel more at ease. Obviously, it ended up really good.” – senior Selena Harris-Miranda

On Florida’s performance tonight:
“We put all the pieces together today. Everyone looked super confident out there, even from our practice from the day before. We took every turn that we needed and figured out the adjustments needed. This is how we look when we practice so I’m just super proud of everyone.” – junior Kayla DiCello

Final Standings

Florida (198.175)

Oklahoma (198.150)

LSU (197.950)

Alabama (197.475)

Georgia (197.450)

Missouri (197.075)

Arkansas (196.975)

Kentucky (196.925)

Auburn (195.300)

All images by the incredible Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine!

For More:

AAI Announces 2026 Finalists

Iowa State Alum Starts Petition

Georgia’s CaMarah Williams Shines

Ciena Alipio Answers The Call

Gymnastics Without An Expiration Date, NAIGC

Utah’s Ashley Glynn Celebrates Senior Season

Maile’ana Kanewa-Hermelyn’s First Year as Michigan’s Head Coach

Iowa State Cuts Gymnastics Program

AAI Announces 2026 Award Nominees

GAGE Suspended

Hezly Rivera Wins Women’s Winter Cup

Richard Takes Winter Cup; Moldauer Second In Comeback Effort

American Cup Roster Updated!

A Perfect 10! Wendy Hilliard Foundation Celebrates 30 Years

WCGA Statement of Support For Iowa State Gymnastics

2026 USA Gymnastics Streaming Schedule + Who’s At Camp!

2026 Issue Preview Featuring Jade Carey!

Sarahy’s Scoop Week 4 & 5

Stanford’s David Shamah Finds His Stride

Sweet Home Alabama! 24 Hours In Tuscaloosa

Kailin Chio Channels LSU’s Legacy

Levi Jung-Ruivivar: An Inspiration To Us All

Sarahy’s Scoop Weeks 2 and 3

Charlie Larson, Paving His Own Way

Meet the Springfield Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings

Tickets For the 2026 American Cup and Winter Cup On Sale Now!

Meet the Army Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings

Meet the Simpson Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings

Meet the Greenville Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings

Meet the Ohio State Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings

Meet the Nebraska Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings

Meet the Stanford Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings

Meet the Michigan Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings

Meet the Oklahoma Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings

Addison Fatta: Pure Joy

Oklahoma Women Top Preseason Poll

Inside Gym Launches NCAA Road Trip Series

That Golden State Of Mind, Lacie Saltzmann Is Made For Minnesota

Gator Ready! eMjae Frazier Is Prepared For Her Senior Season

Katelyn Rosen Ready To Roll For The Bruins

ESPN Set For 2026 NCAA Coverage

DiCello Is Back!

Amari Celestine Sets Sights On LA 2028

Why Ellie Black Is, In A Word, Extraordinary

Melnikova Wins Gold, Wong Silver

Caylor Continues Momemtum

Malone, Wittenburg, Nelson, Hoopes Qualify For Finals In Jakarta

Move To Inspire 2025 World Championships Preview

Blakely, Caylor, Roberson, Wong Punch Tickets To Jakarta For U.S. Women

Dulcy Caylor Wins Automatic Worlds Spot

U.S. Women’s World Selection Camp Preview

Noblesville, Indiana Selected as Site for USA Gymnastics Training & Wellness Center

Gabrielle Hardie On the Radar

Felix Dolci Set For World Championships

Jordan Chiles Joins Dancing with the Stars

Patty Hoopes Readies For World Championships

Price Girls Prove Unstoppable

WCGA Team GPA List

Phoenix To Host 2026 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Xfinity U.S. Championships Photo Gallery 2

Hezly Rivera Wins 2025 U.S. All-Around Title

Asher Hong Takes the Title: U.S. Men’s World Team Announced

Senior Women’s Photo Gallery 

Squad Showdown! What’s New This Year At Championships?

Dulcy Caylor Channels Confidence Heading To New Orleans

Frederick Richard, Serving A Purpose Greater Than Gymnastics

Spieth Presents Empowerment Through Athletics Featuring Leanne Wong

For our 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships Senior Women’s Preview, Click Here!

For our 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships Senior Men’s Preview, Click Here!

Claire Pease Captures 2025 U.S. Classic All-Around Title

U.S. Classic Photo Gallery

For Immediate Release: Spieth To Present New ETA Series In Inside Gymnastics Magazine

Claire Pease Captures 2025 U.S. Classic All-Around Title

Heart of Gold, Kaylia Nemour Soaring Once Again

Kameron Nelson Targets 2025 Elite Season

Elle Mueller: “It was always Oklahoma for me.”

Wendy Hilliard Foundation To Host Annual Benefit June 11

Li Li Leung To Step Down At the End of 2025

Tiana Sumanasekera, Artist At Heart

Photo Gallery: 2025 European Championships

In Their Own Words, Stars of the 2025 European Championships

In Their Own Words, Eddie and Kevin Penev

Vanessa Atler Revisits Gymnastics Career In Upcoming Memoir

Florida Gator Skye Blakely Targets Elite Comeback

Freshman Phenom Joscelyn Roberson Eyes Elite Comeback

Women’s NCAA Championships Photo Gallery

In the Moment: Jordan Bowers

WCGA Regular Season All-Americans Announced

Lucky 7!!! Oklahoma Wins National Title

A Letter From Kathy Johnson Clarke

NCAA Judging – In The Know By John Roethlisberger

Battle In Ann Arbor

Fort Worth Loading – See Our Preview!

Leanne Wong Eyes National Title For the Gators

KJ Kindler: Never Satisfied

Crimson Tide Ready to Roll

In the Moment: Jordan Bowers

WCGA Regular Season All-Americans Announced

The Road to Fort Worth

Real March Madness at SECs

Behind the Mic with Olivia Karas and Cory Tomlinson

2025 AAI Award Finalists Announced

Mackenzie Estep People First, Gymnastics Second

Zoned In Zoey Molomo

Ashlee Sullivan: Seizing Every Opportunity

Skylar Killlough-Wilhelm Victory Lap

Ly Bui Taking Florida By Storm

Fueled By Faith

Inside the Matchup February 7

Aurelie Tran Answers the Call for the Iowa GymHawks

How Katelyn Jong Fits Right In

Inside the Matchup!

Helen Hu’s return to gymnastics

Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season

In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov

Wendy Hilliard’s 10 Tips for 2025

Helen Hu’s Journey to a 10

Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season

In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov

eMjae Frazier: Ready For More

Sam Phillips: His Own Take

Breaking Down the Men’s Code of Points

Men’s NCAA Coaches Address Changes

For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 1, Click Here

For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 2, Click Here!

For the 2025 NCAA Season Schedule, Click Here!

For our 2025 NCAA Women’s Preview, Click Here!

For the 2025 WCGA Coaches Poll, Click Here!

For our feature on Utah’s Jaylene Gilstrap, Click Here!

For our feature on Lily Smith and the Georgia GymDogs, Click Here!

For our look at Mizzou, Click Here!

Why Paul Juda Is Ready for 2025!

Brody Malone to Compete in 2025!

Four Up, Four Count. John Roethlisberger’s Take!

Missing the Olympics? NCAA Gymnastics Could Be Your Fix!

Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and follow us @InsideGym for all the latest!

For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

Subscribe Today!

Subscribe now at shopinsidenation.com for the latest issue of Inside Gymnastics Magazine!

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Print page
No Comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Sign Up and Save!

Sign Up and Save!

Sign Up for our newsletter and receive a code for 20% off anything on shopinsidenation.com!

SUCCESS! Use code "NEWS" for a 20% discount on shopinsidenation.com!