22 Mar Photo Gallery! Gators Crowned 2026 SEC Champions
Pure Joy! Relive the unforgettable moments, stunning routines, and standout athletes at the 2026 SEC Gymnastics Championships!
The stars were out for an unforgettable SECs on Saturday! With an incredible fight to the finish, in a meet that was everything we expected, and so much more, the No.3 Florida Gators (198.175) captured the 2026 SEC Championship, flying from third place in the final rotation with an uneven bars effort for the ages to reclaim the conference trophy. No. 1 Oklahoma finished second with a 198.150 and No. 2 LSU captured third, recording a 197.950.
The Gators’ elation could be felt from start to finish as they put up championship routines alongside the Sooners, the Tigers, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Each team performed well and each team still has room for improvement heading into Regionals as we look ahead to Fort Worth and the 2026 NCAA Championships. It’s possible we saw a preview of that competition right here in Tulsa, as the excitement (and ultra-competitiveness) builds towards the title. And one thing is for sure, it’s about to be Game On!
LSU star Kailin Chio won the All-Around with a 39.775. Proving once again she’ll also be a top contended for the NCAA crown in April. Chio is ranked No. 1 in the country in the All-Around, followed by Jordan Chiles (UCLA) and Avery Neff (Utah).
Notable from the Gators:
- This is the third time in the SEC Championships’ 45-meet history that the slimmest margin possible, 0.025, decided the champion. Florida’s been on the winning end of those meets twice, with the first coming in Jenny Rowland‘s first season with the Gators in 2016 (UF 197.775, Alabama 197.75). The Gators were also involved in the third meet, as Georgia won the 2008 title at 197.35 while Florida and Alabama tied for second at 197.325.
- Florida showed exactly why it is the nation’s top-ranked team on the uneven bars as all six scores were a 9.90 or better. Selena Harris-Miranda earned her third consecutive 10.0 and first on uneven bars to give Florida its second-straight SEC bars winner
WHAT THEY SAID:
On tonight’s meet:
“It’s a great day to be a Florida Gator! I couldn’t be more proud of the fight, grit and determination of this team tonight. They did it big. That’s what they’ve been doing all year long and everything just came together nicely with much ease, much confidence. They had a great time tonight.” – Florida Head Coach Jenny Rowland
On tonight’s win:
“It feels amazing. At first all I could do is cry then we were all screaming and jumping around. It just feels like the biggest accomplishment right now.”When we started the meet, I just knew everything was going to fall into place. Especially when we started on beam. The energy wasn’t too high or too low. It just felt like Florida territory the whole time we were here. That made everyone feel more at ease. Obviously, it ended up really good.” – senior Selena Harris-Miranda
On Florida’s performance tonight:
“We put all the pieces together today. Everyone looked super confident out there, even from our practice from the day before. We took every turn that we needed and figured out the adjustments needed. This is how we look when we practice so I’m just super proud of everyone.” – junior Kayla DiCello
Final Standings
Florida (198.175)
Oklahoma (198.150)
LSU (197.950)
Alabama (197.475)
Georgia (197.450)
Missouri (197.075)
Arkansas (196.975)
Kentucky (196.925)
Auburn (195.300)
All images by the incredible Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine!
For More:
Iowa State Alum Starts Petition
Georgia’s CaMarah Williams Shines
Gymnastics Without An Expiration Date, NAIGC
Utah’s Ashley Glynn Celebrates Senior Season
Maile’ana Kanewa-Hermelyn’s First Year as Michigan’s Head Coach
Iowa State Cuts Gymnastics Program
AAI Announces 2026 Award Nominees
Hezly Rivera Wins Women’s Winter Cup
Richard Takes Winter Cup; Moldauer Second In Comeback Effort
A Perfect 10! Wendy Hilliard Foundation Celebrates 30 Years
WCGA Statement of Support For Iowa State Gymnastics
2026 USA Gymnastics Streaming Schedule + Who’s At Camp!
2026 Issue Preview Featuring Jade Carey!
Stanford’s David Shamah Finds His Stride
Sweet Home Alabama! 24 Hours In Tuscaloosa
Kailin Chio Channels LSU’s Legacy
Levi Jung-Ruivivar: An Inspiration To Us All
Charlie Larson, Paving His Own Way
Meet the Springfield Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings
Tickets For the 2026 American Cup and Winter Cup On Sale Now!
Meet the Army Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings
Meet the Simpson Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings
Meet the Greenville Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings
Meet the Ohio State Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings
Meet the Nebraska Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings
Meet the Stanford Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings
Meet the Michigan Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings
Meet the Oklahoma Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings
Oklahoma Women Top Preseason Poll
Inside Gym Launches NCAA Road Trip Series
That Golden State Of Mind, Lacie Saltzmann Is Made For Minnesota
Gator Ready! eMjae Frazier Is Prepared For Her Senior Season
Katelyn Rosen Ready To Roll For The Bruins
ESPN Set For 2026 NCAA Coverage
Amari Celestine Sets Sights On LA 2028
Why Ellie Black Is, In A Word, Extraordinary
Melnikova Wins Gold, Wong Silver
Malone, Wittenburg, Nelson, Hoopes Qualify For Finals In Jakarta
Move To Inspire 2025 World Championships Preview
Blakely, Caylor, Roberson, Wong Punch Tickets To Jakarta For U.S. Women
Dulcy Caylor Wins Automatic Worlds Spot
U.S. Women’s World Selection Camp Preview
Noblesville, Indiana Selected as Site for USA Gymnastics Training & Wellness Center
Felix Dolci Set For World Championships
Jordan Chiles Joins Dancing with the Stars
Patty Hoopes Readies For World Championships
Phoenix To Host 2026 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Xfinity U.S. Championships Photo Gallery 2
Hezly Rivera Wins 2025 U.S. All-Around Title
Asher Hong Takes the Title: U.S. Men’s World Team Announced
Squad Showdown! What’s New This Year At Championships?
Dulcy Caylor Channels Confidence Heading To New Orleans
Frederick Richard, Serving A Purpose Greater Than Gymnastics
Spieth Presents Empowerment Through Athletics Featuring Leanne Wong
For our 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships Senior Women’s Preview, Click Here!
For our 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships Senior Men’s Preview, Click Here!
Claire Pease Captures 2025 U.S. Classic All-Around Title
For Immediate Release: Spieth To Present New ETA Series In Inside Gymnastics Magazine
Claire Pease Captures 2025 U.S. Classic All-Around Title
Heart of Gold, Kaylia Nemour Soaring Once Again
Kameron Nelson Targets 2025 Elite Season
Elle Mueller: “It was always Oklahoma for me.”
Wendy Hilliard Foundation To Host Annual Benefit June 11
Li Li Leung To Step Down At the End of 2025
Tiana Sumanasekera, Artist At Heart
Photo Gallery: 2025 European Championships
In Their Own Words, Stars of the 2025 European Championships
In Their Own Words, Eddie and Kevin Penev
Vanessa Atler Revisits Gymnastics Career In Upcoming Memoir
Florida Gator Skye Blakely Targets Elite Comeback
Freshman Phenom Joscelyn Roberson Eyes Elite Comeback
Women’s NCAA Championships Photo Gallery
WCGA Regular Season All-Americans Announced
Lucky 7!!! Oklahoma Wins National Title
A Letter From Kathy Johnson Clarke
NCAA Judging – In The Know By John Roethlisberger
Fort Worth Loading – See Our Preview!
Leanne Wong Eyes National Title For the Gators
WCGA Regular Season All-Americans Announced
Behind the Mic with Olivia Karas and Cory Tomlinson
2025 AAI Award Finalists Announced
Mackenzie Estep People First, Gymnastics Second
Ashlee Sullivan: Seizing Every Opportunity
Skylar Killlough-Wilhelm Victory Lap
Ly Bui Taking Florida By Storm
Aurelie Tran Answers the Call for the Iowa GymHawks
How Katelyn Jong Fits Right In
Helen Hu’s return to gymnastics
Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season
In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov
Wendy Hilliard’s 10 Tips for 2025
Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season
In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov
Breaking Down the Men’s Code of Points
Men’s NCAA Coaches Address Changes
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 1, Click Here
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 2, Click Here!
For the 2025 NCAA Season Schedule, Click Here!
For our 2025 NCAA Women’s Preview, Click Here!
For the 2025 WCGA Coaches Poll, Click Here!
For our feature on Utah’s Jaylene Gilstrap, Click Here!
For our feature on Lily Smith and the Georgia GymDogs, Click Here!
For our look at Mizzou, Click Here!
Why Paul Juda Is Ready for 2025!
Brody Malone to Compete in 2025!
Four Up, Four Count. John Roethlisberger’s Take!
Missing the Olympics? NCAA Gymnastics Could Be Your Fix!
Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and follow us @InsideGym for all the latest!
For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Subscribe Today!
Subscribe now at shopinsidenation.com for the latest issue of Inside Gymnastics Magazine!
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.