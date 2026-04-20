Photo Gallery! 2026 Women’s NCAA Championships

AND JUST LIKE THAT

The Oklahoma Sooners captured their eighth national title in Fort Worth, TX with a 198.1525, finishing ahead of No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Florida, and No. 13 Minnesota. Relive all of the stars, memories and magic from Fort Worth right here.

All photos captured the amazing Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics.

For our full competition recap, click here!

See so much more on the 2026 season from the men and women in our upcoming issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine! Subscribe Here!