20 Apr Photo Gallery! 2026 Women’s NCAA Championships
AND JUST LIKE THAT
The Oklahoma Sooners captured their eighth national title in Fort Worth, TX with a 198.1525, finishing ahead of No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Florida, and No. 13 Minnesota. Relive all of the stars, memories and magic from Fort Worth right here.
All photos captured the amazing Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics.
For our full competition recap, click here!
See so much more on the 2026 season from the men and women in our upcoming issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine! Subscribe Here!
For More:
Iowa State Alum Starts Petition
Georgia’s CaMarah Williams Shines
Gymnastics Without An Expiration Date, NAIGC
Utah’s Ashley Glynn Celebrates Senior Season
Maile’ana Kanewa-Hermelyn’s First Year as Michigan’s Head Coach
Iowa State Cuts Gymnastics Program
AAI Announces 2026 Award Nominees
Hezly Rivera Wins Women’s Winter Cup
Richard Takes Winter Cup; Moldauer Second In Comeback Effort
A Perfect 10! Wendy Hilliard Foundation Celebrates 30 Years
WCGA Statement of Support For Iowa State Gymnastics
2026 USA Gymnastics Streaming Schedule + Who’s At Camp!
2026 Issue Preview Featuring Jade Carey!
Stanford’s David Shamah Finds His Stride
Sweet Home Alabama! 24 Hours In Tuscaloosa
Kailin Chio Channels LSU’s Legacy
Levi Jung-Ruivivar: An Inspiration To Us All
Charlie Larson, Paving His Own Way
Meet the Springfield Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings
Tickets For the 2026 American Cup and Winter Cup On Sale Now!
Meet the Army Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings
Meet the Simpson Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings
Meet the Greenville Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings
Meet the Ohio State Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings
Meet the Nebraska Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings
Meet the Stanford Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings
Meet the Michigan Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings
Meet the Oklahoma Men Class of 2026 NLI Signings
Oklahoma Women Top Preseason Poll
Inside Gym Launches NCAA Road Trip Series
That Golden State Of Mind, Lacie Saltzmann Is Made For Minnesota
Gator Ready! eMjae Frazier Is Prepared For Her Senior Season
Katelyn Rosen Ready To Roll For The Bruins
ESPN Set For 2026 NCAA Coverage
Amari Celestine Sets Sights On LA 2028
Why Ellie Black Is, In A Word, Extraordinary
Melnikova Wins Gold, Wong Silver
Malone, Wittenburg, Nelson, Hoopes Qualify For Finals In Jakarta
Move To Inspire 2025 World Championships Preview
Blakely, Caylor, Roberson, Wong Punch Tickets To Jakarta For U.S. Women
Dulcy Caylor Wins Automatic Worlds Spot
U.S. Women’s World Selection Camp Preview
Noblesville, Indiana Selected as Site for USA Gymnastics Training & Wellness Center
Felix Dolci Set For World Championships
Jordan Chiles Joins Dancing with the Stars
Patty Hoopes Readies For World Championships
Phoenix To Host 2026 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Xfinity U.S. Championships Photo Gallery 2
Hezly Rivera Wins 2025 U.S. All-Around Title
Asher Hong Takes the Title: U.S. Men’s World Team Announced
Squad Showdown! What’s New This Year At Championships?
Dulcy Caylor Channels Confidence Heading To New Orleans
Frederick Richard, Serving A Purpose Greater Than Gymnastics
Spieth Presents Empowerment Through Athletics Featuring Leanne Wong
For our 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships Senior Women’s Preview, Click Here!
For our 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships Senior Men’s Preview, Click Here!
Claire Pease Captures 2025 U.S. Classic All-Around Title
For Immediate Release: Spieth To Present New ETA Series In Inside Gymnastics Magazine
Claire Pease Captures 2025 U.S. Classic All-Around Title
Heart of Gold, Kaylia Nemour Soaring Once Again
Kameron Nelson Targets 2025 Elite Season
Elle Mueller: “It was always Oklahoma for me.”
Wendy Hilliard Foundation To Host Annual Benefit June 11
Li Li Leung To Step Down At the End of 2025
Tiana Sumanasekera, Artist At Heart
Photo Gallery: 2025 European Championships
In Their Own Words, Stars of the 2025 European Championships
In Their Own Words, Eddie and Kevin Penev
Vanessa Atler Revisits Gymnastics Career In Upcoming Memoir
Florida Gator Skye Blakely Targets Elite Comeback
Freshman Phenom Joscelyn Roberson Eyes Elite Comeback
Women’s NCAA Championships Photo Gallery
WCGA Regular Season All-Americans Announced
Lucky 7!!! Oklahoma Wins National Title
A Letter From Kathy Johnson Clarke
NCAA Judging – In The Know By John Roethlisberger
Fort Worth Loading – See Our Preview!
Leanne Wong Eyes National Title For the Gators
WCGA Regular Season All-Americans Announced
Behind the Mic with Olivia Karas and Cory Tomlinson
2025 AAI Award Finalists Announced
Mackenzie Estep People First, Gymnastics Second
Ashlee Sullivan: Seizing Every Opportunity
Skylar Killlough-Wilhelm Victory Lap
Ly Bui Taking Florida By Storm
Aurelie Tran Answers the Call for the Iowa GymHawks
How Katelyn Jong Fits Right In
Helen Hu’s return to gymnastics
Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season
In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov
Wendy Hilliard’s 10 Tips for 2025
Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season
In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov
Breaking Down the Men’s Code of Points
Men’s NCAA Coaches Address Changes
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 1, Click Here
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 2, Click Here!
For the 2025 NCAA Season Schedule, Click Here!
For our 2025 NCAA Women’s Preview, Click Here!
For the 2025 WCGA Coaches Poll, Click Here!
For our feature on Utah’s Jaylene Gilstrap, Click Here!
For our feature on Lily Smith and the Georgia GymDogs, Click Here!
For our look at Mizzou, Click Here!
Why Paul Juda Is Ready for 2025!
Brody Malone to Compete in 2025!
Four Up, Four Count. John Roethlisberger’s Take!
Missing the Olympics? NCAA Gymnastics Could Be Your Fix!
Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and follow us @InsideGym for all the latest!
For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
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