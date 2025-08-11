11 Aug Phoenix to host 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, National Congress and Trade Show
Per a Press Release From USA Gymnastics
The 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships and the USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show will be hosted by Phoenix, Arizona. The premier artistic gymnastics event in the country will head to Phoenix August 6-9, 2026, USA Gymnastics announced Monday.
Held at PHX Arena in downtown Phoenix, the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will feature the country’s most elite junior and senior artistic gymnasts as they compete for national titles and vie to make the U.S. National Team, from which the roster for the 2026 World Championships in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, will be selected. World champions and Olympic medalists will be among the athletes competing at PHX Arena in a showcase of the country’s top talent.
More than 2,500 attendees and exhibitors will take part in the accompanying National Congress and Trade Show from August 7-9 at the Phoenix Convention Center. Congress attendees have access to valuable educational opportunities, including seminars and live demonstrations, while the trade show enables gymnastics professionals to connect with vendors serving the community.
“USA Gymnastics is excited to bring our artistic championships and National Congress to Phoenix for the first time ever,” USAG Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said. “We look forward to athletes, coaches, judges, fans and Congress attendees experiencing everything downtown Phoenix has to offer.”
“Phoenix continues the trend of “Championship Valley” with the announcement that we’ll be home to the 2026 U.S. Gymnastics Championships and the USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. “We are thrilled to add these events to our continually growing roster of flawlessly executed major events. Our city has so much to offer, from a bustling food and arts scene to state-of-the-art facilities, and we cannot wait to showcase Phoenix to the thousands of gymnastics athletes, coaches, their families, and spectators next year.”
2026 will mark the first time Phoenix will host the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, but the city has been actively engaged with USAG in recent years, having hosted the 2022 USA Gymnastics Stars & Stripes Championships for trampoline & tumbling. In addition, Tucson hosted the U.S. Championships in 1967.
“Phoenix is proud to partner with USA Gymnastics to bring the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships and National Congress & Tradeshow to our city,” said Chris Robertson, Director of National Accounts for Visit Phoenix. “As a destination known for staging premier sporting events, we’re excited to welcome the USA Gymnastics community to ‘Championship Valley’ next August. With world-class competition at PHX Arena and engaging professional development at the Phoenix Convention Center just steps apart, attendees can look forward to an unforgettable experience in the heart of downtown.”
Ticket information for the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will be announced this fall. For information on Championships, including event history and 2025 coverage, visit xfinitychampionships.com. Visit usagymcongress.com for details about the USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show.
About Visit Phoenix
Visit Phoenix is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping the traveling public discover and experience America’s sunniest metropolis. We market Greater Phoenix to national and international audiences, with a team of 50+ experts delivering essential information on accommodations, transportation, and attractions to meeting planners, travel professionals, and key media contacts such as editors, journalists, and content creators. Our sales team serves as the primary booking agent for the Phoenix Convention Center in downtown Phoenix and facilitates meeting requests for hotels and resorts across the metropolitan area (including the cities of Scottsdale, Mesa, Glendale, Tempe, and Sedona). Visit Phoenix works closely with local governments and the hospitality community to promote the visitor industry in Phoenix, which is the fifth-largest city in the United States and one of the premier meeting, convention, and tradeshow destinations in North America. More than 22 million people visit the Phoenix area annually, contributing $13+ billion in direct spending to the regional economy.
USA Gymnastics Coverage Note for 2025
Winter Cup will kick off a USA Gymnastics 2025 livestreaming schedule that includes competitions, camps and podium trainings throughout the country.
The 2025 domestic season will begin with exclusive live coverage of Winter Cup, Feb. 21-23 in Louisville, Kentucky, on USA Gymnastics’ YouTube channel, which will carry all competition in the Nastia Liukin Cup, Elite Team Cup and Winter Cup events. USA Gymnastics’ streaming subscription service, FlipNow.tv, will carry podium training.
Note: All other 2025 USA Gymnastics premier events will livestream free on YouTube, including USA Gymnastics Championships elite competition, U.S. Classic and U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
FlipNow.tv will livestream podium training at all premier events in addition to carrying live coverage of a range of competition, including the Development Program National Championships, Rhythmic Elite Qualifier, USA Gymnastics Championships non-arena competition, American Classic, Hopes Classic, Hopes Championships, and the women’s artistic World Championships selection camp. Archival footage, competition highlights and athlete profiles will continue to be uploaded and available on the FlipNow website.
2025 USA Gymnastics streaming schedule (events and specific streaming dates subject to change)
USA Gymnastics YouTube schedule (free access)
Feb. 21-23 – Winter Cup/Nastia Liukin Cup/Elite Team Cup – exclusive live coverage
June 16-21 – USA Gymnastics Championships
July 18-19 – U.S. Classic
Aug. 7-10 –U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Photos by Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
