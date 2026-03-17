17 Mar Iowa State Alum Melanie Tham Starts Petition To Reinstate Gymnastics Program
Led by Melanie Tham Iowa State gymnastics alum have started a petition to reinstate the women’s gymnastics program. The petition can be found here.
As Cyclone alum, and decorated NCAA gymnastics coach KJ Kindler recently stated: “Collegiate gymnastics is thriving nationwide. It is one of the fastest-growing women’s sports in the NCAA, with rising participation, expanding programs, and surging fan engagement across the country. Women’s gymnastics student-athletes consistently rank among the highest academic achievers in all of college athletics. They graduate at remarkable rates. They maintain some of the strongest GPAs in the NCAA….They commit themselves fully in the classroom, in the gym, and in their communities…To diminish a sport built on achievement, integrity, and academic distinction is to overlook the extraordinary young women who define it.”
From March 3
The Iowa State University Athletics Department will discontinue its women’s gymnastics program and replace it with another sport that provides equal or additional participation opportunities for women, Endowed ISU Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard announced today, leading with the headline: “Iowa State To Reimagine Women’s Sports Lineup.”
The announcement followed a February 8 statement where Iowa State announced the remainder of their 2026 gymnastics season would be cancelled.
A video statement from Pollard on this decision can be viewed here.
From the Des Moines Register:
Cyclone gymnasts were informed of the decision to cut the program by ISU associate athletics director Shamaree Brown in a meeting on Tuesday morning, two people with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports Network.
Iowa State gymnastics head coach Ashley Miles Greig and her three assistant coaches were told that their contracts would not be renewed, the university’s news release stated. Miles Greig’s contract was set to expire after the season on June 30, 2026.
Iowa State Gymnastics FAQ
Why was ISU’s 2026 gymnastics season cancelled after four competitions?
The decision to suspend the season resulted from a series of complex internal conflicts between individual teammates, coaching staff members, and parents. These conflicts created unreconcilable differences that not only prevented our team from competing, but they also prevented team members from carrying on their daily activities, including practice. In the end, suspending the remainder of the season was the only viable alternative after in-depth conversations with the student-athletes, coaching and support staff members.
What will happen to the gymnasts on this year’s ISU team?
They will have the option to remain at Iowa State to complete their degrees, in which case, their scholarships will be honored, and they will have full access to the services available to all Cyclone student-athletes. They will also have the option to transfer to other universities to compete in gymnastics and would be supported throughout this process, too. Our department will also work with the NCAA on waivers for impacted to student-athletes to receive an additional year of competition since ISU’s 2025-26 season was cancelled after four competitions.
From a previous story posted on InsideGym.com
“The Iowa State University Athletics Department has cancelled the remainder of the gymnastics season, school officials announced today.
“After a careful and thoughtful review of the program over the last week, it became apparent that we do not have enough student-athletes available to safely compete, and thus have made the painful decision to cancel the remainder of our gymnastics season,” Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student Services Shamaree Brown said. “The health, safety and overall welfare of our student-athletes is paramount, and it is our responsibility to ensure that they are able to safely train and compete at the highest level.”
The Cyclones, 2-8 on the season, had remaining meets scheduled against Western Michigan (Feb. 13), Arizona State (Feb. 22), Arizona (Feb. 27), BYU (March 6) and Iowa (March 13) in addition to the March 21 Big 12 Gymnastics Championships.”
No additional information has been released at this time, though speculation continues across social media.
The cancellation announcement followed a February 5 cancellation notice of the Cyclones’ meet February 6 against West Virginia.
“At this time, we do not have enough student-athletes available to safely field a team against West Virginia, and regrettably must cancel this competition,” said ISU Head Gymnastics Coach Ashley Miles Greig.
All 18 student athletes are currently still listed on the roster.
The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association on Tuesday released the following statement of support of the athletes:
The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) wants to express full support for the student athletes of the Iowa State gymnastics program following the cancellation of their competitive season. We recognize that prioritizing the health and safety of student athletes is a necessary responsibility, and we commend the commitment to their long-term welfare as university leadership navigates this difficult decision.
Our association has contacted the Iowa State administration and shared our willingness to partner with them to support the program. The WCGA is committed to ensuring Iowa State returns to full strength.
We ask the gymnastics community to rally around the Cyclones, their student athletes, and everyone who has given their all to the program. We support them and want to make sure they come back stronger than ever, ready to compete at the highest level.
This is a developing story. Follow @InsideGym for updates.
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