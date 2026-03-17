Iowa State Alum Melanie Tham Starts Petition To Reinstate Gymnastics Program

On February 8, Iowa State announced the remainder of their 2026 season would be cancelled, stating in a news release on their website

“The Iowa State University Athletics Department has cancelled the remainder of the gymnastics season, school officials announced today. “After a careful and thoughtful review of the program over the last week, it became apparent that we do not have enough student-athletes available to safely compete, and thus have made the painful decision to cancel the remainder of our gymnastics season,” Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student Services Shamaree Brown said. “The health, safety and overall welfare of our student-athletes is paramount, and it is our responsibility to ensure that they are able to safely train and compete at the highest level.” The Cyclones, 2-8 on the season, had remaining meets scheduled against Western Michigan (Feb. 13), Arizona State (Feb. 22), Arizona (Feb. 27), BYU (March 6) and Iowa (March 13) in addition to the March 21 Big 12 Gymnastics Championships.” No additional information has been released at this time, though speculation continues across social media. The cancellation announcement followed a February 5 cancellation notice of the Cyclones’ meet February 6 against West Virginia. “At this time, we do not have enough student-athletes available to safely field a team against West Virginia, and regrettably must cancel this competition,” said ISU Head Gymnastics Coach Ashley Miles Greig . All 18 student athletes are currently still listed on the roster.

The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association on Tuesday released the following statement of support of the athletes:

The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) wants to express full support for the student athletes of the Iowa State gymnastics program following the cancellation of their competitive season. We recognize that prioritizing the health and safety of student athletes is a necessary responsibility, and we commend the commitment to their long-term welfare as university leadership navigates this difficult decision.

Our association has contacted the Iowa State administration and shared our willingness to partner with them to support the program. The WCGA is committed to ensuring Iowa State returns to full strength.

We ask the gymnastics community to rally around the Cyclones, their student athletes, and everyone who has given their all to the program. We support them and want to make sure they come back stronger than ever, ready to compete at the highest level.

This is a developing story. Follow @InsideGym for updates.