Pease Wins Junior Winter Cup Crown; Shane Wiskus Leads Senior Men After Day 1

Wiskus’ Olympic teammate Yul Moldauer (5280 Gymnastics) currently sits in second (84.450) and 2020 Olympic Alternate Cameron Bock (University of Michigan) sits third (82.950).

Leading the way on parallel bars is Curran Phillips (EVO). 2021 World Champion Stephen Nedoroscik (EVO) leads on pommel horse (15.200). 2021 Olympic Alternate Alex Diab (EVO) leads the way on rings (14.750), while Kameron Nelson (Ohio State University) sits atop the field on vault (14.050 average).

The senior men’s competition continues Sunday, Feb 25 where the All-Around and event medalists will be crowned. Gymnasts who earned points using the USA Gymnastics’ Men’s Program Committee Senior Points Program and the next five athletes based on all-around results advanced to Sunday, with a total of 35 gymnasts set for Day 2.

The Winter Cup continues Saturday with the senior women’s competition at 1 p.m. ET followed by Elite Team Cup action at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans can stream all competition sessions on the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel. Live results are available at myusagym.com.