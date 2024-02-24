24 Feb Pease Wins Junior Winter Cup Crown; Shane Wiskus Leads Senior Men After Day 1
UP NEXT:
Saturday, Feb. 24
- 1:00 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Senior Women’s Competition – All-Around & events – Watch on YouTube
- 6:30 p.m. ET – Elite Team Cup Team Competition; Junior Men Competition Day 1 – All-around – Watch on YouTube
Sunday, Feb. 25
- 12:00 p.m. ET – Nastia Liukin Cup – Watch on YouTube
- 5:30 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Senior Men’s Competition Day 2 – All-Around & Event Finals & Junior Men’s Event Finals – Watch on YouTube
Results
Photo Gallery
The 2024 season kicked off in Louisville, Kentucky with Claire Pease (WOGA) taking the junior All-Around crown at the Winter Cup and 2020 Olympian Shane Wiskus (EVA) leading the way for the senior men after the first day of competition.
For Pease, this was the first All-Around title of her Elite career (52.700)! This time last year, she finished the competition in 8th All-Around. Pease also grabbed the gold on bars (14.200) and beam (13.600).
Starting Strong! 💪— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) February 24, 2024
A 14.200 from Claire Pease on Uneven Bars! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/OGryLbZsKB
Lavi Crain (GAGE) won the silver medal (52.400) while Addy Fulcher (Bull City) and Tyler Turner (Airborne) tied for the bronze medal (50.450).
Also taking home some hardware was Camie Westerman (Hill’s) who put up a 13.100 and 13.450 on vault for a 13.275 average to take home the gold. Ally Damelio (San Mateo) won the floor title (12.750).
After Day 1 of competition for the senior men, Wiskus leads the way with a 84.850. This Olympic cycle hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Wiskus, who was not chosen for the last two World Championship teams and has not finished on the All-Around medal podium at a domestic competition since 2021. However, in Louisville, Wiskus made a strong statement by posted the highest score of the day on floor (14.550) and also putting up strong performances on pommel horse (13.450) rings (13.800), vault (14.550), parallel bars (14.800) and high bar (13.850).
The routine that secured a #WinterCup Day 1️⃣ lead for @shanewiskus! ⤵️— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) February 23, 2024
(and he leads all gymnasts on floor with a 14.550!) pic.twitter.com/xGJXgDh1IJ
Wiskus’ Olympic teammate Yul Moldauer (5280 Gymnastics) currently sits in second (84.450) and 2020 Olympic Alternate Cameron Bock (University of Michigan) sits third (82.950).
Leading the way on parallel bars is Curran Phillips (EVO). 2021 World Champion Stephen Nedoroscik (EVO) leads on pommel horse (15.200). 2021 Olympic Alternate Alex Diab (EVO) leads the way on rings (14.750), while Kameron Nelson (Ohio State University) sits atop the field on vault (14.050 average).
The senior men’s competition continues Sunday, Feb 25 where the All-Around and event medalists will be crowned. Gymnasts who earned points using the USA Gymnastics’ Men’s Program Committee Senior Points Program and the next five athletes based on all-around results advanced to Sunday, with a total of 35 gymnasts set for Day 2.
The Winter Cup continues Saturday with the senior women’s competition at 1 p.m. ET followed by Elite Team Cup action at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans can stream all competition sessions on the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel. Live results are available at myusagym.com.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
