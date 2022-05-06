Paul Juda, NCAA Champion! How does that sound?

I never thought it would actually happen! I dreamed of it and I worked for it but for it to actually all come together was really awesome. I think Tim Daggett said it really well on the stream, he said I ‘slayed a dragon,’ which is so funny because I would never think of Brody (Malone) that way, but in reality, he was the most dominant, so to beat him one time is really awesome. I don’t really view it as between him and I — I think we’re trying to push each other to a point where the USA is now better.

Brody was the favorite to win it in many people’s eyes, but you had actually posted the highest All-Around score of the season. What was your mindset coming in?

There was no mindset! I had one mission and it was hit six for six with no major errors. I didn’t care about scores or results, it was just: do my sets, don’t get hurt, hope for the best for the team, and just do the good gymnastics that I had been doing all year.

Your last event was the vault and you needed over a 14.435 to win the meet. You absolutely nailed it and received a 15.000. Take me back to that moment and the emotions you were feeling.

I think the story begins earlier. I had messed up my start value on pommel horse a little bit. I messed up a skill but stayed on. The average person might not have known I made a mistake but my heart was pounding. I looked up at the scoreboard and saw I was second to Brody. I took a moment and asked myself, ‘Is this what I came here for? Did I work this hard all season to just get second?’ It wasn’t even so much about beating Brody, it was about beating myself and allowing myself to do what I knew I was capable of. We went to rings next and I remember walking across the floor to get to the corral and my eyes were glued to the ground… I wasn’t interested in anything in my peripheral vision. I remember warming up and talking to my teammate Cameron Bock. I said, ‘This is where the story begins.’ I think a part of me hoped that if we rocked rings and vault as a team we could win it. I remember I stuck my rings dismount in the one touch and my assistant coach said, ‘Hey man you can smile. You look a little tense. Relax!’ I remember shaking my head no. He was like, ‘You look like a villain.’ And I was like, ‘I am one. This is the moment.’ [Laughs] I sat back down in my chair, cheered on the guys, and I remember sticking my rings dismount with no emotion because I wasn’t interested in celebrating five events in. (I was thinking) ‘I still have to do vault, I have a chance, but I can’t get out of my head now.’ The first athlete from our team goes, David Wolma, a freshman, and nails it. Him and I had been going back and forth wanting to stick together for so many weeks. He went ballistic and the whole team was hype for him. At that point I realized I had to remove myself from the group because I didn’t want to get too excited or too out of the zone. My coach Xio came over to me and I thought he was going to make me laugh but he was like, ‘Go for the stick.’ You can ask any coach of any high level athlete, you don’t go for the stick because then you fall or do something wrong because you’re thinking of the wrong thing! I thought ‘what a weird thing to tell me in a scenario where all I need to do is my average vault and we’d be fine.’ I had no idea what the scores were, where we were, but I got up to the podium, raised my hand, and felt my body do what it’s always done. My mind was blank. I couldn’t even hear the guys. I told myself a couple physical cues to make sure I landed the vault and then the next thing I know I opened my eyes and saw my feet and I’m like, ‘this is not the time to step, huh?’ I think that’s when I stepped back into reality and everything rushed over me. I realized I stuck a vault which I’ve been trying to do for three years now. I was happy that David and I had stuck. As I saluted I realized I won. So much had overwhelmed me because the amount of injuries we battled, the travel adversity, the national team expectations, all these things had culminated and forged me into this moment. Standing on top of the podium with the trophy, I knew it was all worth it.