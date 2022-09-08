Updated: Senior Women have been selected to represent the U.S. internationally later this month in the Paris & Szombathely World Challenge Cups.
Paris: Carey, Chiles, Jones
During routine verification, Carey posted the two highest-scoring vaults with a 14.733 and 14.400 for a combined 14.567. Chiles topped the table on beam (13.600) and floor (14.000), and Jones led the way on uneven bars with a 14.766.
Brody Malone and Donnell Whittenburg are slated to compete for the U.S. men’s team.
Szombathely: Fatta, Jong, Jung-Ruivivar
Fatta, Jong and Jung-Ruivivar have all been added to the National Team.
More information about the upcoming World Challenge Cups is available on the International Gymnastics Federation’s official website. World Championships team selection will take place at next month’s camp, October 20-23.
September Women’s National Team camp to include World Challenge Cup selection
Women’s National Team camp, which will include selection for the upcoming Paris and Szombathely World Challenge Cups, got under way Thursday in Katy, Texas. Athletes in attendance include invited gymnasts in addition to Junior and Senior National Team members.
Between September 8-11, they’ll connect with National Team staff on skill development and refining routines and will have access to important resources, such as mental health services. Senior athletes will also use this time to prepare for next month’s World Team Selection Camp.
Attending gymnasts are listed below alphabetically by division. Up to four gymnasts will be selected to represent the U.S. at each World Challenge Cup. The Paris and Szombathely World Challenge Cups will take place September 24-25 and September 30 – October 2.
Notably missing from the Senior roster is 2022 U.S. Classic champion Leanne Wong, who re-aggravated an ankle injury on Day 1 of U.S. Championships, as well as Joscelyn Roberson who very recently switched to WCC.
Seniors
- Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Charlotte Booth, Clermont, Fla./Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics
- Jade Carey, Phoenix, Ariz./Oregon State University
- Jordan Chiles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./University of Florida
- Amelia Disidore, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express
- Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics
- Shilese Jones, Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center
- Katelyn Jong, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
- Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Woodland Hills, Calif./Twin City Twisters
- Nola Matthews, Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
- Konnor McClain, Las Vegas, Nev./WOGA Gymnastics
- Elle Mueller, Ham Lake, Minn./Twin City Twisters
- Marissa Neal, Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
- Katelyn Rosen, Boerne, Texas/Twin City Twisters
- Lexi Zeiss, Omaha, Neb./Twin City Twisters
Juniors
- Dulcy Caylor, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Payton Chandler, Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
- Jayla Hang, Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
- Gabrielle Hardie, Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters
- Madray Johnson, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Malea Milton, Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
- Zoey Molomo, McKinney, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
- Claire Pease, Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Hezly Rivera, Plano, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Audrey Snyder, Annapolis, Md./First State Gymnastics
- Izzy Stassi, Delaware, Ohio/Gym X-Treme
- Alicia Zhou, San Antonio, Texas/Love Gymnastics
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
