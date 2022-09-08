Updated: Senior Women have been selected to represent the U.S. internationally later this month in the Paris & Szombathely World Challenge Cups.

Paris: Carey, Chiles, Jones

During routine verification, Carey posted the two highest-scoring vaults with a 14.733 and 14.400 for a combined 14.567. Chiles topped the table on beam (13.600) and floor (14.000), and Jones led the way on uneven bars with a 14.766.

Brody Malone and Donnell Whittenburg are slated to compete for the U.S. men’s team.

Szombathely: Fatta, Jong, Jung-Ruivivar

Fatta, Jong and Jung-Ruivivar have all been added to the National Team.

More information about the upcoming World Challenge Cups is available on the International Gymnastics Federation’s official website. World Championships team selection will take place at next month’s camp, October 20-23.