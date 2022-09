Paris World Challenge Cup – Everything You Need To Know

With some of the sport’s biggest names on both the men’s and women’s roster, the Paris World Challenge Cup is shaping up to be an exciting competition and perhaps a little preview of what we might see at the World Championships in Liverpool later this year!

Here is everything you need to know to watch!

Date: September 24-25

Competition Format:

The two day competition will include event qualifications and event finals.

How To Watch:

The final day of competition will be streamed live on Sport en France on September 25th at 7:20 a.m. ET. Click here to watch.