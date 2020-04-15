In the spring and fall of 2016, Inside Gymnastics spoke with Robert Andrews, founder and director of The Institute of Sports Performance about athletes gaining a mental edge for peak performance. The interview appeared in our December 2016 issue.

During the summer of 2019 and early part of 2020, we revisited the conversation and asked new questions. Part 1 of that interview can be found in our July/August 2019 issue. Part 2 addresses SafeSport and USA Gymnastics working to ensure the safety of the athletes, and changes Andrews believes need to be made to ensure all athletes at every level of the sport thrive to become healthy, successful adults. Part two can be found in our March/April 2020 issue.

Today, with the COVID-19 pandemic changing the way we go about our daily lives and the inevitable impact it has, and it will have on athletes at all levels on their physical preparation and mental state, Andrews addresses the “new normal” for our athletes and provides tips to help parents cope with this stressful time we all find ourselves facing in his article “A Parents Guide to the Sports Shut Down.” The article focuses on “seven keys to a healthy transition” from holding family meetings and establishing schedules, to empowering the athletes and accountability, to helping them find ways to connect together even when they are separated from friends, coaches, and teammates.

Inside Gymnastics is pleased to share this important information with you. The full article can be found here.