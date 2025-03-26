26 Mar OZONE x TURN: A Power Move for Gymnastics Apparel
Sponsored Content
We’re celebrating innovation and excellence in gymnastics, Presented by Ozone Gymnastics Apparel. The company offers top-quality products that are perfect for gymnasts at every level. And OZONE is now a global company as well, servicing customers worldwide, including outfitting the Brazilian National Team that won bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games!
OZONE and TURN, two of the most respected brands in gymnastics apparel, have officially joined forces to create a powerhouse company! Learn more in the Q&A below!
Visit ozoneleos.com, turn-gymnastics.com or email international@ozoneleos.com for more information!
What is the big news about OZONE and TURN?
OZONE and TURN, two of the most respected brands in gymnastics apparel, have officially joined forces to create a powerhouse company. This merger unites TURN’s cutting-edge men’s gymnastics apparel and accessories with OZONE’s stunning, customizable leotards and teamwear expertise, making it easier than ever for gymnasts, coaches, and teams to access elite-level training gear and competition apparel—all in one place.
What does this merger mean for gymnasts and coaches?
This partnership brings expanded product and design options, enhanced customization, and improved global availability. Whether you’re an aspiring gymnast or an elite competitor, you can now access apparel designed for maximum comfort, durability, and style. With a shared commitment to athlete-driven innovation and expert craftsmanship, OZONE and TURN will continue pushing the boundaries of quality, fit, and function while ensuring the best customer experience possible.
Why did OZONE and TURN decide to merge?
Both brands share a passion for elevating gymnastics apparel and saw an opportunity to combine strengths for the benefit of the entire gymnastics community. TURN is deeply rooted in men’s gymnastics—it’s the brand’s lifeblood. Founder and Managing Director David Eaton brings a wealth of firsthand experience, having competed as an elite gymnast for the UK and in the NCAA at Cal Berkeley, as well as coaching and running clinics. This 360-degree understanding of the sport gives TURN a distinct advantage in designing high-performance apparel for men’s gymnastics and adjacent disciplines like trampoline and tumbling. OZONE, a well-established and trusted name in women’s gymnastics, has built its reputation on years of industry expertise, delivering expertly crafted, competition-ready leotards to clubs, colleges, and national federations worldwide. Together, OZONE and TURN form a comprehensive brand that serves gymnasts of all genders, levels, and disciplines—enhancing both training and competition apparel like never before.
How does this merger impact TURN’s focus on men’s gymnastics?
“With OZONE’s strong presence in women’s gymnastics, this merger allows TURN to utilize that momentum and take its performance to the next level,” said David Eaton. “This is a strategic move that expands our reach while solidifying TURN as the premier brand in men’s gymnastics apparel. By combining resources, we can scale our operations, improve distribution, and elevate the customer experience overall. This merger not only strengthens our ability to serve the gymnastics community but also enables us to refine and innovate the best technical apparel in the sport.”
How will this improve product availability and service?
With streamlined production, increased inventory, and an optimized supply chain, customers can expect shorter lead times, improved distribution, and more options for both individual athletes and teams. Additionally, this merger allows for stronger team partnerships, bulk order incentives, and dedicated customer service tailored to the needs of gymnasts, clubs, and collegiate programs worldwide.
Where can people learn more about this merger?
To stay up to date on the latest news about the merger, visit turn-gymnastics.com and
ozoneleos.com. Follow both brands on social media for exclusive announcements, product launches, and behind-the-scenes content!
Follow Inside Gymnastics:
Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.