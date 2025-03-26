OZONE x TURN: A Power Move for Gymnastics Apparel

What does this merger mean for gymnasts and coaches?

This partnership brings expanded product and design options, enhanced customization, and improved global availability. Whether you’re an aspiring gymnast or an elite competitor, you can now access apparel designed for maximum comfort, durability, and style. With a shared commitment to athlete-driven innovation and expert craftsmanship, OZONE and TURN will continue pushing the boundaries of quality, fit, and function while ensuring the best customer experience possible.

Why did OZONE and TURN decide to merge?

Both brands share a passion for elevating gymnastics apparel and saw an opportunity to combine strengths for the benefit of the entire gymnastics community. TURN is deeply rooted in men’s gymnastics—it’s the brand’s lifeblood. Founder and Managing Director David Eaton brings a wealth of firsthand experience, having competed as an elite gymnast for the UK and in the NCAA at Cal Berkeley, as well as coaching and running clinics. This 360-degree understanding of the sport gives TURN a distinct advantage in designing high-performance apparel for men’s gymnastics and adjacent disciplines like trampoline and tumbling. OZONE, a well-established and trusted name in women’s gymnastics, has built its reputation on years of industry expertise, delivering expertly crafted, competition-ready leotards to clubs, colleges, and national federations worldwide. Together, OZONE and TURN form a comprehensive brand that serves gymnasts of all genders, levels, and disciplines—enhancing both training and competition apparel like never before.