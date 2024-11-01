OZONE Has Gone Global! Presented by OZONE Leotards

Where specifically can people shop for OZONE outside of the United States?

Many of our distributors operate showrooms and stores in various countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, Canada, and Israel, to name a few. Additionally, our distributors participate in events by setting up booths or pop-up shops to sell to fans attending large meets.

Are there any upcoming international events where OZONE will be available for purchase?

We will participate in various National Championships in different countries, as well as at the European Championships. We are also finalizing our list for other major global events, so stay tuned!

Who are a couple of the well-known international athletes can we expect to see wearing OZONE?

We proudly outfit Kaylia Nemour, the gold medal winner from Algeria in Paris. The Brazilian National Team, who won the bronze medal in Paris, exclusively wears OZONE with immense style and confidence.

For a program or distributor that hasn’t worked with OZONE in the past – whether in the U.S. or globally, what is the best way for them to inquire for more on OZONE and its offerings?

New customers can locate their Distributor on www.ozoneleos.com on “Find Your Advisor” at the bottom of the page. There you can find your Distributor for the country that you reside in. You can also email international@ozoneleos.com and our friendly customer service team will be thrilled to connect you to your Distributor, or for countries without a Distributor will answer your questions and share the amazing options OZONE has to offer!”