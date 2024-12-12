12 Dec OZONE Expands International Ambassador Program
We’re celebrating innovation and excellence in gymnastics, presented by OZONE Leotards. The company offers top-quality products that are perfect for gymnasts at every level. And OZONE is now a global company as well, servicing customers worldwide, including outfitting the Brazilian National Team that won Bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games!
This month: OZONE Expands International Ambassador Program: Meet Our New German Gymnastic Ambassadors!
We are thrilled to announce the addition of six talented gymnasts from Germany to the OZONE Ambassador Program! These athletes are all members of the German Junior or Senior National teams and will proudly represent OZONE in their training sessions and on social media. Get to know them better in this Q&A below!
Visit ozoneleos.com or email international@ozoneleos.com for more information!
Who are the new ambassadors joining the OZONE family from Germany, and what are some fun facts about them?
We are thrilled to welcome six talented gymnasts to the OZONE Ambassador Program from Germany:
1. Julia Dumrath – Julia’s favorite apparatus is the balance beam, and she was recently named a member of the prespective team for Paris 2024, marking a huge milestone in her gymnastics career!
2. Janoah Mueller – Janoah trains at TGMannheim and her favorite apparatus is floor. She’s focused on perfecting her routines and pushing her performance to new heights.
3. Charleen Pach – Charleen trains at TZ DSHS Köln and enjoys both the balance beam and floor exercises. She’s passionate about mastering the challenges of these apparatuses.
4. Aiyu Zhu – Like Charleen, Aiyu trains at TZ DSHS Köln and her favorite apparatus is the balance beam. Aiyu is dedicated to perfecting her beam routines and is quickly becoming a rising star in the gymnastics world.
5. Anni Bantel – Anni trains at TSV Berkheim and recently competed at the German Youth Championships, taking home several gold and silver medals—a true testament to her talent and determination!
6. Silja Stoehr – Silja’s favorite apparatus is the uneven bars, and she draws inspiration from many American gymnasts whose routines motivate her to continuously improve and innovate in her own training.
We’re excited to see these amazing athletes represent OZONE and bring their passion and dedication to the sport!
What inspired OZONE to expand its Ambassador Program with gymnasts from Germany?
OZONE has always sought to align with athletes who represent hard work, excellence, and passion for their sport. Germany’s gymnastics legacy is strong, and we are proud to partner with these six gymnasts who are already making waves on the national stage and are poised for even greater success internationally.
How do these gymnasts contribute to OZONE’s mission?
These athletes embody the values that OZONE champions—dedication, strength, and performance. By wearing OZONE leotards during their training and sharing their journeys on social media, they help showcase the performance and quality of our products. They inspire other gymnasts while representing a brand that understands the needs of gymnasts at all levels.
How will these ambassadors represent OZONE?
Our new ambassadors will wear OZONE leotards during their training sessions and will also feature them prominently on their social media platforms. Through their posts, they will offer a closer look into their training routines, progress, and experiences as they continue to reach new heights in gymnastics.
What’s next for OZONE and the Ambassador Program?
OZONE is committed to expanding its Ambassador Program with more talented athletes worldwide. As we continue to support gymnasts at all levels, we will collaborate closely with our ambassadors to provide them with the tools they need for success while growing the OZONE community.
Where can we follow these gymnasts and their journeys with OZONE?
Be sure to follow each of these incredible gymnasts on their social media channels for updates on their training, competitions, and experiences with OZONE. You can also stay connected with OZONE through our official social media platforms for exclusive behind-the-scenes content.
We’re thrilled to welcome Julia, Janoah, Charleen, Aiyu, Anni, and Silja to the OZONE team!
Let’s cheer them on as they continue to inspire the gymnastics world with their talent, dedication, and passion, both in training and as ambassadors for OZONE.
For more information on OZONE and its international apparel program, please visit ozoneleos.com or email international@ozoneleos.com!
