Join us May 18 at 6pm ET on Facebook Live as Robert Andrews and Gina Pongetti Angeletti discuss the psychological and physiological aspects of sports injury recovery. This will be part one of a three-part series on topics relevant to the sport of gymnastics.
Overcoming Injuries: Understanding the Relationship Between Psychology and Physiology in Gymnasts
Sports injuries are not just physical in nature. There are mental, emotional and psychological aspects as well. Join Robert Andrews and Gina Pongetti Angeletti for this live discussion on Facebook on returning from injuries by addressing both the psychological and physiological perspectives.
This will be part one of a three-part series on topics relevant to the sport of gymnastics and focusing on injuries: what happens, how we process them, and how we should communicate with coaches, parents, medical staff and peers.
In light of recent news, SafeSport’s resurgence, as well as coaches asking for more info on the injury rehab process and how the athlete/coach/medical team communication should be respected, this presentation is one not to miss!
Additional information will be provided right here on InsideGym.com in the coming weeks and in future issues of Inside Gymnastics magazine.
Subscribe to Inside Gymnastics magazine in 2020! Click Here!
Images were referenced during the presentation:
Robert Andrews
In the spring and fall of 2016, Inside Gymnastics spoke with Robert Andrews, founder and director of The Institute of Sports Performance about athletes gaining a mental edge for peak performance. The interview appeared in our December 2016 issue.
During the summer of 2019 and early part of 2020, we revisited the conversation and asked new questions. Part 1 of that interview can be found in our July/August 2019 issue. Part 2 addresses SafeSport and USA Gymnastics working to ensure the safety of the athletes, and changes Andrews believes need to be made to ensure all athletes at every level of the sport thrive to become healthy, successful adults. Part two can be found in our March/April 2020 issue.
Robert Andrews works with athletes and coaches to maximize athletic performance, and teams and sports organizations to build championship sports cultures. He specializes in helping athletes return to play after suffering serious sports related injuries. And has worked with Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez, and Olympic Silver and Bronze Medalist Danell Leyva. He also works with Olympians and Olympic hopefuls in track & field, men’s and women’s gymnastics, trampoline, swimming, judo, fencing, boxing, and figure skaters from seven different countries.
Gina Pongetti Angeletti
Owner and director of Achieve Ortho Sports, MedGym, and Partner at NeuroSport Chicago, Gina Pongetti Angeletti, grew up a gymnast for 14 years. She then went on to receive her Bachelors in Communication Studies and Masters in Physical Therapy from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI, one of the most well respected schools for PT and orthopedic rehabilitation. While at MU, she coached for Swiss Turners in West Allis, WI, under the guidance of Stacey Maloney, for their women’s team 5-10, College prep, and served as a national clinician for health care and injury prevention.
Before starting her PT career, she obtained a Masters in Health Communication from Michigan State University to broaden her education and knowledge of health care campaigns, patient-practitioner interaction, and the art of “marketing” health to her patients. While at MSU, she was an assistant coach for the Women’s Gymnastics Team, a top 20 NCAA Division 1 Ranking. There, she choreographed, coached, and assisted in rehab for collegiate athletes.
During all of her education, she began to work with all levels of athletes, specifically gymnasts, dancers, theater, cheerleaders, and musicians (Performing Arts Medicine) and focused on the treatment, care, education, and long-term health of Elite gymnasts. She became nationally and internationally recognized as a leading lecturer, educator, and researcher in the sport. She has presented over 100 lectures for coaches, parents, gyms, and athletes on various aspects of health care. She presented for nearly 10 years for USA Gymnastics, National Congress, having largely attended courses for coaches on health care and gymnastics medicine.
Gina is a featured contributor to Inside Gymnastics, Inside Dance and Inside Cheerleading magazines.