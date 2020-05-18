Overcoming Injuries: Understanding the Relationship Between Psychology and Physiology in Gymnasts

Sports injuries are not just physical in nature. There are mental, emotional and psychological aspects as well. Join Robert Andrews and Gina Pongetti Angeletti for this live discussion on Facebook on returning from injuries by addressing both the psychological and physiological perspectives.

This will be part one of a three-part series on topics relevant to the sport of gymnastics and focusing on injuries: what happens, how we process them, and how we should communicate with coaches, parents, medical staff and peers.

In light of recent news, SafeSport’s resurgence, as well as coaches asking for more info on the injury rehab process and how the athlete/coach/medical team communication should be respected, this presentation is one not to miss!

Additional information will be provided right here on InsideGym.com in the coming weeks and in future issues of Inside Gymnastics magazine.

