AN EPIC EVO-LUTION

Inside Gymnastics went in-depth with EVO Executive Director Kevin Mazeika and interviewed eight senior athletes in our April issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine for this very special behind-the-scenes look. You can see more with all of them on InsideGym.com, across our social media @InsideGym and on our Inside Gymnastics YouTube channel.

Christy Sandmaier, Nate Salsman, and Sarahy Mora Rincon contributed to “An Epic EVOlution.”

Photos by Michael Jaroh; Ricardo Bufolin and Lloyd Smith

“Our Mission is for Team USA.”

Coming off the Olympic Games, most athletes take a step back. Stephen Nedoroscik never really did.

“The Olympics was awesome. It was more than anything I could have ever imagined,” he said.

What followed was a blur—competing on Dancing with the Stars, a national tour, and a schedule that left little room to slow down. Still, even in the middle of it all, gymnastics never fully left his routine. Backstage, between shows, he was doing flares and circles whenever he could—small moments that kept him connected to the sport he clearly wasn’t ready to step away from.

“I was itching to get back,” he said.