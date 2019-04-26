Senior Standout Sarah Finnegan: A Career to Remember!

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â The winner of the 2019 AAI Award and a perennial fan favorite, Sarah Finnegan capped off her collegiate career with plenty of memorable performances at the NCAA Championships. Weâ€™re delighted to honor Finneganâ€™s accomplishments and artistry on the cover of our NCAA issue!

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Youâ€™ll definitely want to subscribe to receive this upcoming issue, which includes:

10 Things We Loved About This NCAA Season

Inside Look: NAIGC

Ana Padurariu and Canadaâ€™s Quest for Success

Tons of awesome NCAA photos

All of our fun regular features, including Freeze Frame, Inside Buzz, and Shannon Says!