by Anna Rose Johnson
Photo by Lloyd Smith
Itâ€™s time to reveal the fabulous cover of our May/June issue, which is brimming with photos, news, and notes from NCAAs! We loved this NCAA season, an incredible four months full of heart and excitement. For this issueâ€™s cover, weâ€™re celebrating one of the top NCAA athletes of the season, who always performs with grace, strength, and vitality. And the cover goes toâ€¦
Senior Standout Sarah Finnegan: A Career to Remember!
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â The winner of the 2019 AAI Award and a perennial fan favorite, Sarah Finnegan capped off her collegiate career with plenty of memorable performances at the NCAA Championships. Weâ€™re delighted to honor Finneganâ€™s accomplishments and artistry on the cover of our NCAA issue!
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Youâ€™ll definitely want to subscribe to receive this upcoming issue, which includes:
10 Things We Loved About This NCAA Season
Inside Look: NAIGC
Ana Padurariu and Canadaâ€™s Quest for Success
Tons of awesome NCAA photos
All of our fun regular features, including Freeze Frame, Inside Buzz, and Shannon Says!
