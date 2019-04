Senior Standout Sarah Finnegan: A Career to Remember!

The winner of the 2019 AAI Award and a perennial fan favorite, Sarah Finnegan capped off her collegiate career with plenty of memorable performances at the NCAA Championships. We’re delighted to honor Finnegan’s accomplishments and artistry on the cover of our NCAA issue!

You’ll definitely want to subscribe to receive this upcoming issue, which includes:

10 Things We Loved About This NCAA Season

Inside Look: NAIGC

Ana Padurariu and Canada’s Quest for Success

Tons of awesome NCAA photos

All of our fun regular features, including Freeze Frame, Inside Buzz, and Shannon Says!