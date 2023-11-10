Our Gift To You! Inside Gymnastics October 2023 Issue Available Now for FREE!

In the October Issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine, we kick off a new series, Life Beyond the Competition Floor. We’ll be catching up with former competitive gymnasts who have trail-blazed incredible paths in life and we’ll share what they learned along the way and how gymnastics helped set them up for success. In October, we’ll launch the series with former Michigan gymnast Justin Toman.

From President & Publisher Chris Korotky

And I’m really happy to debut the series with an athlete who we covered in the early days of Inside Gymnastics magazine, former Michigan gymnast Justin Toman. During his competitive days, I always admired Justin for his tenacity on the competition floor, his incredible work ethic, his attitude as he battled injuries and adversity, and his humble persona. After hanging up his competitive grips (though he still practices gymnastics – more on that in the article!) Justin has risen through the ranks at Pepsi Co, one of the largest and most admired companies with an incredible global presence, where he now serves as Head of Sports Marketing. In that role, he oversees sports marketing initiatives for the company’s broad portfolio of brands and has brokered deals with some of the largest sports organization in the country, including the NFL and NBA. He also works closely with sponsored athletes, who are some of sports’ biggest stars, Lebron James among them.

Justin welcomed me to the Pepsi headquarters in White Plains, New York where we got to catch up on all things gymnastics and talk about how the sport shaped so many areas of his life. We’re excited to share his journey, beyond the competition floor, in this issue!

Plus! All of your favorite memories and moments from the 2023 U.S. Championships as we look back and look ahead to the road to Paris in 2024!

Special Mini Poster! Countdown to Paris

Your 2024 Olympic Calendar is here!

More Than She Ever Imagined

By Christy Sandmaier

Newly crowned Colombian National Champion Luisa Blanco embraces a fifth year for ‘Bama while pursuing her Olympic dream.

The Climb: Coming Back

By Gina Pongetti Angeletti, MPT, MA, CSCS

Why stop at one Olympics? Plus tips to come back healthy after time off.

+ All of our regular features including:

Inside Buzz

Chalking Up

Breaking Down the Code featuring Yul Moldauer

People, Places and Faces Bonus!

Shannon Says

My Gymnastics Journal!

Industry Insider

& More!!!

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine