OOFOS teams up with USA Gymnastics as title sponsor of U.S. Championships

From USA Gymnastics: The global leader in Active Recovery footwear, OOFOS will join USA Gymnastics for the 2022 season as title sponsor of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, USAG and OOFOS announced Tuesday. OOFOS also will be recognized as the official recovery footwear supplier of USA Gymnastics. This is the first title sponsor for the U.S. Championships since 2017 when it was named the P&G Championships.

The 2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships will take place August 18-21 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Crowning All-Around and individual event national champions in artistic gymnastics, it serves as the selection event for the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams.

Leading up to the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England later his fall, the OOFOS U.S. Championships will feature Olympians, past champions and rising stars. OOFOS will provide recovery footwear to athletes competing at the championships as well as financial support for athlete programs.

“The physical conditioning required to perform in gymnastics is truly amazing. As such, gymnasts understand the importance of recovery for coming back day after day to train and compete at their best.” says Darren Brown, Head of Marketing at OOFOS. “We look forward to supporting and celebrating these incredible athletes as we watch the next great USA Gymnastics National Team take shape.”

Embracing a guiding principle of “Let’s Make a Difference”, OOFOS is active in aligning its business with its mission. Through OOFOS’ Project Pink initiative, the brand has donated more than $2.5M to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to fight breast cancer.

“We are pleased to partner with OOFOS on our biggest event of the year,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said. “OOFOS’ commitment to making a difference in the lives of athletes and the community as a whole aligns with our own mission. We look forward to the championships, as well as the rest of the season, with OOFOS as our partner.”

For more information on the 2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships, including tickets, schedule and broadcast and streaming information, visit https://www.usgymchampionships.com/

About OOFOS

OOFOS is the global leader in recovery footwear, founded by a team of industry veterans looking to help runners and fitness enthusiasts recover better from their workouts. Made with revolutionary OOfoam™ technology, OOFOS are designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear. They reduce stress on joints to keep anyone, of any activity level, feeling their best. From professional athletes to casual walkers, OOFOS footwear will make your hard-working feet and body feel better – all you have to do is feel the OO. For more information, visit to www.oofos.com.

In the News: Baker, Memmel and Sacramone Quinn Selected for Women’s Program High Performance Roles Click Here for More!

Look for the 2022 U.S. Classic Roster coming soon!