One For The History Books! Team USA Golden Again!

By Ashlee Buhler & Christy Sandmaier

Tears were rolling and history was being made all over the M&S Arena Tuesday night during the women’s team final at the 2022 World Championships! When all was said and done, the United States claimed its sixth consecutive gold medal, becoming the only team in history to hold such a streak. Great Britain upgraded its historic Olympic bronze to a historic World silver and Canada won its first World team medal ever with the bronze. In addition to the medals, all three teams punched a ticket to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. It was in the end, a night we’ll not soon forget.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. women stood on the medal podium with silver medals draped around their necks.15 months later, a team woven together with newcomers, veterans, and collegiate stars, was golden once again. It was a team born of a U.S. program in leadership transition. And one in which several, following a second place finish to Brazil at the Pan American Championships in June, even questioned their gold medal-winning potential and future.

The U.S. team started on vault and set the tone for how the evening was going to go – no doubts. Just the gymnastics they knew how to do. Jordan Chiles opened with a textbook Yurchenko double twist which she nearly stuck (14.366), followed by an equally as clean Yurchenko double from Shilese Jones which was just a tad short on the landing (13.933). Jade Carey anchored the lineup with the solid Cheng she’s known for, for highest score of the rotation (14.800). From there, it was Game On.

Great Britain, who was rotating with the United States, turned in a solid rotation as well, with all three scores going 14+. Ondine Achampong led the rotation with an explosive Yurchenko double (14.366) to keep the team in the race with the U.S. after one rotation. With the crowd cheering their every move (at times a deafening roar), Team GBR could have let the pressure and excitement of the moment they’d been waiting for since the announcement that these 51st World Gymnastics Champions would be in Liverpool, get to them. Instead, they embraced it and steeled themselves for the wild of the team final.

The struggles started early for medal favorites Italy (three falls on bars) and China (four falls on beam) in the first rotation. Brazil, also a heavy medal favorite coming into the competition, started on bars where they put up three hit routines including a 14.633 from Rebeca Andrade – the second highest score of the day on the event. Flavia Saraiva was limited to just bars (13.666) after an injury sustained in Qualifications.

In the second rotation, the United States carried the momentum from vault over to bars, with Chiles (14.1), Leanne Wong and Jones (14.333) all hitting routines. Wong, who struggled during podium training and did not compete on bars in Qualifications, came in clutch when it mattered most, hitting a beautiful routine for a 13.766.