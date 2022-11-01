Inside Gymnastics is On the Scene in Liverpool beginning with podium training on October 27 all the way through event finals on November 6. Check us out on InsideGym.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym to follow all of the action! Head to www.shopinsidenation.com now to Subscribe for our 2022 Worlds issue!
+ Join our Inside Gymnastics Ultimate Insider Program for exclusive content and special behind-the-scenes access to the sport you love!
Click here for the full competition schedule for the 2022 World Championships!
One For The History Books! Team USA Golden Again!
By Ashlee Buhler & Christy Sandmaier
Tears were rolling and history was being made all over the M&S Arena Tuesday night during the women’s team final at the 2022 World Championships! When all was said and done, the United States claimed its sixth consecutive gold medal, becoming the only team in history to hold such a streak. Great Britain upgraded its historic Olympic bronze to a historic World silver and Canada won its first World team medal ever with the bronze. In addition to the medals, all three teams punched a ticket to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. It was in the end, a night we’ll not soon forget.
At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. women stood on the medal podium with silver medals draped around their necks.15 months later, a team woven together with newcomers, veterans, and collegiate stars, was golden once again. It was a team born of a U.S. program in leadership transition. And one in which several, following a second place finish to Brazil at the Pan American Championships in June, even questioned their gold medal-winning potential and future.
The U.S. team started on vault and set the tone for how the evening was going to go – no doubts. Just the gymnastics they knew how to do. Jordan Chiles opened with a textbook Yurchenko double twist which she nearly stuck (14.366), followed by an equally as clean Yurchenko double from Shilese Jones which was just a tad short on the landing (13.933). Jade Carey anchored the lineup with the solid Cheng she’s known for, for highest score of the rotation (14.800). From there, it was Game On.
Great Britain, who was rotating with the United States, turned in a solid rotation as well, with all three scores going 14+. Ondine Achampong led the rotation with an explosive Yurchenko double (14.366) to keep the team in the race with the U.S. after one rotation. With the crowd cheering their every move (at times a deafening roar), Team GBR could have let the pressure and excitement of the moment they’d been waiting for since the announcement that these 51st World Gymnastics Champions would be in Liverpool, get to them. Instead, they embraced it and steeled themselves for the wild of the team final.
The struggles started early for medal favorites Italy (three falls on bars) and China (four falls on beam) in the first rotation. Brazil, also a heavy medal favorite coming into the competition, started on bars where they put up three hit routines including a 14.633 from Rebeca Andrade – the second highest score of the day on the event. Flavia Saraiva was limited to just bars (13.666) after an injury sustained in Qualifications.
In the second rotation, the United States carried the momentum from vault over to bars, with Chiles (14.1), Leanne Wong and Jones (14.333) all hitting routines. Wong, who struggled during podium training and did not compete on bars in Qualifications, came in clutch when it mattered most, hitting a beautiful routine for a 13.766.
Great Britain survived the bars as well, with hit routines aside from a significant form break from Jessica Gadirova on her Ezhova (12.800) – how she held onto it, we’ll never know, but her fight and determination to stay on captured the spirit of the entire team. This was their house and they were determined to perform for themselves and for the crowd who willed them on at every turn.
On beam, Brazil tried to keep themselves in the conversation but struggled a bit without Saraiva’s poised gymnastics under pressure. With several falls on beam, Brazil began to slip in the rankings, making way for Japan and Canada – both relatively inexperienced teams comprised of first year World team members – to sneak into medal contention. (Ellie Black was the only member of Canada’s team with World or Olympic experience.)
If the U.S. showed any signs of nerves it came on beam in the third rotation. Carey looked more tentative than usual, and posted a 12.800 after having a few balance checks and going overtime. Skye Blakely anchored the event and came off the beam on her standing full, however she still managed a 13.266.
“There might have been some bumps, but I don’t think that really messed up our team,” Blakely said. “We just kept going and had our eyes set on the gold medal.”
Great Britain had stellar routines from Achampong (13.700) and Georgia Mae-Fenton (13.333), the crowd with them every step of the way, but had a fall from one of their leaders Alice Kinsella. Heading into the last rotation it was the United States on top, Great Britain in second, and Japan in third, with Canada just five tenths behind in fourth place.
After having a stellar day, led by new fan favorite Miyata Shoko, Japan was looking for its first team World medal since 1966. They just needed to survive on bars, but a fall and several struggles from anchor Fukasawa Kokoro swung the door wide open for Canada. It was a heartbreaking moment for Japan, who were by far the most openly spirited team on the floor – cheering for each other as well as Team China, whom they shared the rotation group with – and watching them embrace Fukasawa was a moment we’ll not soon forget. And as it went, disappointment from Japan became history for Canada.
“Going into beam, obviously I was the last to go up for the team and I knew I needed to hit a good routine,” Black said after the competition. “I didn’t know how close (we were) to third.”
Reality set in once Black dismounted and was able to look at the scoreboard. For the first time in history, Canada would be bringing home a World medal. While it’s the second World medal of Black’s career (she won silver All-Around in 2017) this one holds a very, very special place in her heart.
“This is at the top,” Black said. “Like I always say, the team is my absolute favorite and I always do everything possible to help the team. I’m so proud. [This is] all their first World Championships and they get to experience this! I hope this is so inspiring for our extended team at home to show it’s possible.”
The home crowd rallied behind Team GBR as they poured their heart and soul into each floor routine in the last rotation. In the anchor spot, Jessica Gadirova delivered the floor routine of a lifetime to seal Great Britain’s fate.
“I can’t believe it really, no words can explain how proud we all are of everyone,” she said after the competition. “We’ve worked so hard for this and I’m glad it’s paid off.”
For every hit routine from Great Britain, the United States responded with one of their own. Reigning Olympic Champion Carey has had a few short landings on floor this year – but not today. As she exited the podium, clapping her hands in approval, the smile (and relief) on her face said it all. With just one routine to go, the United States was as good as gold!
The U.S. women's gymnastics team's reaction to winning a record-breaking sixth consecutive world team title. ❤️ #WGC2022 pic.twitter.com/UKnUtgGnrQ— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) November 1, 2022
Jordan Chiles wrapped things up for Team USA, completely owning the floor with every tumbling pass and every dance move. After being denied a chance at every World Championship team since 2017, Chiles’ moment had finally arrived, and it was golden! The UCLA Bruin had her own dance party and stepped off the podium and into the history books.
“I’m very proud of you that you continue to strive for something that you’ve always wanted,” Chiles said of what she would say to her 2017-self. “Yes, it did take you four times but things happen for a reason. You dedicated your whole life to this. 2017 self? You did it.”
She still feels she and her team have more to give, but the plan is to take things day by day, week by week. For now she’s going to celebrate with her teammates, maybe have some pizza and ice cream. And then it’s back to work.
“2024, here we come,” Chiles said.
Photo by Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
For more:
Quotes – 2022 World Championships!
Best of Both Worlds – Chiles, Carey & Wong Prove You Can Do It All!
Alice Kinsella Is Having Her Best Year Of Her Career – And She’s Not Done Yet!
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine 2022 World Championships Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last