One Day Better – Cal Freshman eMjae Frazier Embraces Team Motto

The first meet of the season is right around the corner – how are you feeling?

I’m super excited! For the first meet to be in Vegas, on podium – which I love podium – not to mention with a whole bunch of other teams… My whole family is coming because my sister [Margzetta] and I will both be there, so it will be really cool! I’m so excited to compete with the girls because they’re amazing. I’ve seen so many meets with them and seen how they are as a unit and it’s so exciting to finally be a part of that.

The last year and a half has been incredible for you! You made it to Worlds at the end of 2021, then in 2022 you brought home three medals between Jesolo and the DTP Pokal Cup, won bronze in the All-Around at the Winter Cup… Now you’re getting ready for your freshman season at Cal! Do you feel like you’re at the top of your game heading into this next chapter?

I feel like as I keep going on, I keep getting better. Last year was, I don’t want to say the most healthy, but I kept breaking my hand, and then after that I was steady and I kept going. I think just having that chance to keep going and get better really let me show a lot of my potential. Now coming into college, I continue to get better! It’s about more of the details now; form, technique and it’s really exciting because I still get to keep some of my big skills, which is really fun because those are skills I really like to do. My routines won’t be as long, so now I really get to show it off and show what I’ve been working on.

Speaking of skills, you come to college with a lot of skills in your back pocket! What do you plan to compete?

On floor I’m keeping my double layout and on vault I’ll be doing a Yurchenko double. And on beam, I’ll be doing my switch ring – those are my favorite!

You’re also coming into college with World Championship experience which is something a lot of gymnasts dream about but so few achieve! How did it feel to get that opportunity?

That was so amazing, especially with COVID and everything being just totally off. Going to Worlds in 2021 was one of my goals, even before COVID hit. That’s what I was really pushing for. Like I said, the year started off hectic because I broke my hand and I had a month to get ready for Championships. I messed up on bars, so I didn’t make it to Olympic Trials, but I was already on the national team from before, so they invited me to World Trials camp and I showed what I was able to do. The only problem was bars because I didn’t have much time to really do a bar routine because I broke my hand, but I showed them that I was fine and I was able to do it. I worked super hard to make that team and I felt super confident. I felt like I was in it! When they announced the team it was amazing!

Did doubt ever creep in or did you always envision yourself on that team?

Yeah I was really planning for that. That was one of the goals I was pushing for that whole year. I definitely knew it was possible and after breaking my hand I was a little nervous, but I really put all the gears on and pushed for it because I knew I could.

A lot more gymnasts are balancing Elite and college nowadays – is that something you’ve considered?

Considering how the sport is changing a lot, it’s not a thought that has ever gone out of my brain. I pretty much have been focusing on college and I guess depending on how I feel after the season, me and my coaches will talk it over again. We’ll see what happens after the season! I like to train above what I compete, so I always stay in shape. It keeps my skills easier for me if I train my harder skills — so I’m always doing those skills anyways — so we’ll have to see!

Did you learn anything from your Elite career that you’ll take with you for the future — either in your career or life?

Definitely that confidence is key and that you need to learn to control your emotions. If one thing doesn’t go right, you can switch it around and get yourself back together. I’ve also learned that gymnastics is serious, but only when it needs to be. If you just relax and enjoy what you’re doing, you’ll have a good time.

How has the transition been to college both academically and gymnastics-wise? Do you feel like you’ve adjusted well?

Yeah, I honestly thought it was going to be a lot crazier than it was. From Elite to college it was a little different; going from practicing from 8am to 2pm or 3pm everyday to practicing from 8am to 11am and then weights for an hour – it’s completely different. My whole schedule got cut in half! It’s a little bit faster pace and I just don’t get to go back to every event [laughs]. They expect a lot out of you which is the same as at home, you just have to communicate.

During the recruiting process, some gymnasts are torn between multiple schools and some know from the moment they step on campus where they want to go. Which was the case for you?

When I became a junior and I was allowed to talk to colleges, I really knew what I wanted. I was looking at gymnastics and academics and I saw that Cal was making their way up and changing school history. The coaches were amazing, Liz and Justin — they made me feel welcome. Because of COVID I couldn’t take other official visits. We had [national team] camp in December and instead of going to camp, my mom and I decided to come up to San Francisco to visit Cal and Stanford. When I visited Cal I fell in love with it. The coaches, the girls, and just seeing how we could help make history and set new records and everything, it made me set! I knew that’s what I wanted!

What’s it like having an older sister who is also competing at the college level? Did she have any influence in your recruiting journey?

Starting in gymnastics, I followed in my sister’s footsteps for pretty much everything. So when she committed to UCLA I thought about it but as I got older I was like, ‘No. I really want to go my own direction.’ Obviously I cheer her on a lot. I actually went to Meet the Bruins after practice and then flew back in for practice the next morning. I love watching her and all the girls that my sister grew up with because I knew them too. Even though I decided not to go there, I was really proud of my sister and I’m super happy with the direction I’m going in. It kind of worked out great for the both of us!