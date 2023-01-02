One Day Better – Cal Freshman eMjae Frazier Embraces Team Motto
By Ashlee Buhler
In just five days, eMjae Frazier will put on a blue and gold leotard and march out with the Cal Golden Bears for the very first time in her NCAA career. Set to compete under the bright lights in Las Vegas at the inaugural Super 16, Frazier’s collegiate debut is one of the most anticipated of the season.
It’s hard not to get excited about one of the best Elite gymnasts in the country joining forces with a team on the rise like Cal. With newcomers like Frazier, along with veterans Andi Li and Nevaeh DeSouza, the potential is endless for the Golden Bears. Following a record breaking 2021 season, in 2022 the Bears won a share of the Pac 12 regular season title for the first time in history and had their best performance yet at the Pac 12 Championships with a second place finish. Winning a National Championship is the end goal of course, but the program’s motto is much less intimidating. “One Day Better” is what they strive for each and every day, and it’s something Frazier, who was named to the Pac 12 Newcomer Watch List, can certainly help with.
Coming off a World Championship appearance in 2021 and arguably her most successful Elite season in 2022 (which included winning gold on floor and bronze in the All-Around at the Winter Cup), Frazier is ready for her next chapter in Berkeley where she hopes to be a part of the history books.
Here’s what eMjae had to say shortly before the 2023 season gets underway!
The first meet of the season is right around the corner – how are you feeling?
I’m super excited! For the first meet to be in Vegas, on podium – which I love podium – not to mention with a whole bunch of other teams… My whole family is coming because my sister [Margzetta] and I will both be there, so it will be really cool! I’m so excited to compete with the girls because they’re amazing. I’ve seen so many meets with them and seen how they are as a unit and it’s so exciting to finally be a part of that.
The last year and a half has been incredible for you! You made it to Worlds at the end of 2021, then in 2022 you brought home three medals between Jesolo and the DTP Pokal Cup, won bronze in the All-Around at the Winter Cup… Now you’re getting ready for your freshman season at Cal! Do you feel like you’re at the top of your game heading into this next chapter?
I feel like as I keep going on, I keep getting better. Last year was, I don’t want to say the most healthy, but I kept breaking my hand, and then after that I was steady and I kept going. I think just having that chance to keep going and get better really let me show a lot of my potential. Now coming into college, I continue to get better! It’s about more of the details now; form, technique and it’s really exciting because I still get to keep some of my big skills, which is really fun because those are skills I really like to do. My routines won’t be as long, so now I really get to show it off and show what I’ve been working on.
Speaking of skills, you come to college with a lot of skills in your back pocket! What do you plan to compete?
On floor I’m keeping my double layout and on vault I’ll be doing a Yurchenko double. And on beam, I’ll be doing my switch ring – those are my favorite!
You’re also coming into college with World Championship experience which is something a lot of gymnasts dream about but so few achieve! How did it feel to get that opportunity?
That was so amazing, especially with COVID and everything being just totally off. Going to Worlds in 2021 was one of my goals, even before COVID hit. That’s what I was really pushing for. Like I said, the year started off hectic because I broke my hand and I had a month to get ready for Championships. I messed up on bars, so I didn’t make it to Olympic Trials, but I was already on the national team from before, so they invited me to World Trials camp and I showed what I was able to do. The only problem was bars because I didn’t have much time to really do a bar routine because I broke my hand, but I showed them that I was fine and I was able to do it. I worked super hard to make that team and I felt super confident. I felt like I was in it! When they announced the team it was amazing!
Did doubt ever creep in or did you always envision yourself on that team?
Yeah I was really planning for that. That was one of the goals I was pushing for that whole year. I definitely knew it was possible and after breaking my hand I was a little nervous, but I really put all the gears on and pushed for it because I knew I could.
A lot more gymnasts are balancing Elite and college nowadays – is that something you’ve considered?
Considering how the sport is changing a lot, it’s not a thought that has ever gone out of my brain. I pretty much have been focusing on college and I guess depending on how I feel after the season, me and my coaches will talk it over again. We’ll see what happens after the season! I like to train above what I compete, so I always stay in shape. It keeps my skills easier for me if I train my harder skills — so I’m always doing those skills anyways — so we’ll have to see!
Did you learn anything from your Elite career that you’ll take with you for the future — either in your career or life?
Definitely that confidence is key and that you need to learn to control your emotions. If one thing doesn’t go right, you can switch it around and get yourself back together. I’ve also learned that gymnastics is serious, but only when it needs to be. If you just relax and enjoy what you’re doing, you’ll have a good time.
How has the transition been to college both academically and gymnastics-wise? Do you feel like you’ve adjusted well?
Yeah, I honestly thought it was going to be a lot crazier than it was. From Elite to college it was a little different; going from practicing from 8am to 2pm or 3pm everyday to practicing from 8am to 11am and then weights for an hour – it’s completely different. My whole schedule got cut in half! It’s a little bit faster pace and I just don’t get to go back to every event [laughs]. They expect a lot out of you which is the same as at home, you just have to communicate.
During the recruiting process, some gymnasts are torn between multiple schools and some know from the moment they step on campus where they want to go. Which was the case for you?
When I became a junior and I was allowed to talk to colleges, I really knew what I wanted. I was looking at gymnastics and academics and I saw that Cal was making their way up and changing school history. The coaches were amazing, Liz and Justin — they made me feel welcome. Because of COVID I couldn’t take other official visits. We had [national team] camp in December and instead of going to camp, my mom and I decided to come up to San Francisco to visit Cal and Stanford. When I visited Cal I fell in love with it. The coaches, the girls, and just seeing how we could help make history and set new records and everything, it made me set! I knew that’s what I wanted!
What’s it like having an older sister who is also competing at the college level? Did she have any influence in your recruiting journey?
Starting in gymnastics, I followed in my sister’s footsteps for pretty much everything. So when she committed to UCLA I thought about it but as I got older I was like, ‘No. I really want to go my own direction.’ Obviously I cheer her on a lot. I actually went to Meet the Bruins after practice and then flew back in for practice the next morning. I love watching her and all the girls that my sister grew up with because I knew them too. Even though I decided not to go there, I was really proud of my sister and I’m super happy with the direction I’m going in. It kind of worked out great for the both of us!
UCLA comes to Cal Feb 18, what do you think it will be like to go head to head against your sister? Have you ever competed together before?
Well she’s four years older than me, so even if we’d be in the same competition, we’d never be in the same age group, so it’s definitely going to be really fun! I was telling one of my teammates that when she’s competing, especially during floor, I’m probably going to be distracted cheering for her and then it’s going to be my turn or something and I’m going to be like, ‘Oh sorry!’ I’m really excited. It’s been like four years since I’ve been able to see her compete and be on the floor with her, so the fact that I’ll be there and we’ll be cheering for each other, it’s going to be awesome!
A lot of former Elites talk about how fun and different the environment is in college. What part are you most looking forward to?
I definitely agree with what you just said; the environment, having the team. Obviously I’ve competed with a team before, like Team USA in Jesolo, but it’s a little different because we’re working towards that same goal and we’re with each other all the time. In the gym you’re cheering for each other and you have each other’s back. Growing up in the gym I had a lot of support with my coaches and teammates but we were all different ages and the older girls didn’t come in until later. I feel like having girls who are more my age now is pretty cool.
Season is right around the corner! How do you feel the team is looking?
I think we’re looking great! One day better, that’s our team motto. The girls are in there working super hard and even on hard days, you’re pushing to be one day better. I feel really happy to be on this team, especially because we’re all so positive and energetic. Even now during finals week, it’s voluntary, our coaches can’t tell us what to do, but you see everyone doing what they know they need to do in order to get ready.
What are the team’s goals for this season?
We have our team-set values that as freshmen we just came into. It’s joy, humility, inclusivity, commitment and adaptability. Those are our team words and what we strive for as a team all season. Obviously nationals (is a goal) and pretty much just going out there and showing everyone what we’re capable of. Final Four would be a really big thing. Last year watching the team set so many new records… We just want to get one day better and our new freshmen class, we’re going to be able to help with that.
What about your long term goals personally? When all is said and done, what do you want to achieve during your time at Cal?
While I’m at Cal obviously I want to get a degree. I don’t quite know what I want to be, so I can’t tell you what degree yet, but obviously I want to get a degree from Cal. Being a national champ would be really cool on anything and everything… team, All-Around, individual. That would be amazing! And pretty much just to enjoy college and show what I can do and do it well!
Is there anything else you’d like to add?
If I didn’t have such supportive people around me I probably wouldn’t have gotten here. As an Elite gymnast, missing practice is crazy. Right before Worlds last year Justin and Liz reached out and asked when the best days would be for me to come out on my official visit. I had to go talk to Mrs. Strauss and see what I could do because it was not even a month before World Trials. I asked her for a few days and she said ok and let me come out to Cal and it was awesome! Through all the crazy I was surrounded by such good people, not to mention my family has been super supportive. It’s really great to go from one atmosphere that felt like home to another one.
