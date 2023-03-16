 Ondine Achampong: 2022 Worlds was “unforgettable”

How is your training going? Are you working on any fun new skills?

Training is going really well. We’re currently in competition season, so doing lots of routines and refining details. Because we’re in competition season, I’m not doing as many new skills, but I am working Amanars consistently on vault, which is really exciting.

We’re fans of your floor routine! Did you help create any of the choreography?

All of my previous floor routines, and my current one, have been choreographed by Irina Kozyreva. Irina always let me have a lot of input in my floor and beam dance and I loved working on it with her. With my current floor routine, Irina let me choreograph a part of it, which was really fun because it was really different from my previous ones.

Tell us about what it was like to win gold with your team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games!

It was a really special moment to win gold alongside my teammates, especially as it was my first major senior competition. It was also exciting because it was in front of a home crowd as well.

And then the 2022 World Championships must have been an amazing experience. What were some of your most unforgettable moments from Liverpool?

I think looking up at the scoreboard and seeing that we had won a silver medal in the Team final and had qualified a team for Paris 2024 was definitely an amazing moment. Finding out we had qualified to that Team final in 2nd was an unforgettable moment, especially as we went into it with no idea how we would do.

What’s your favorite apparatus?

I love beam! It’s always been my favourite apparatus and always will be, but at the moment vault is a close second.

Could you tell us about your goals for 2023 and beyond?

One of my goals is to be able to compete an Amanar, as we’ve been working really hard on it. I also want to try and do everything I can this year to put myself in a good position going into 2024 and the Olympic Trials.

What are your hopes for the European Championships?

One of my hopes for this Europeans is to make beam final again. I’d also like to make the all-around final as well, as that is another one of my goals.