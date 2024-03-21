“On to postseason and ready for more” – Leanne Wong’s next chapter

Congratulations on announcing your book! When did you first decide to write it? Take me through your process and inspiration…

Well, I think originally was when I started traveling for Elite meets. I wasn’t always with my mom, so a lot of the time, I would just send her messages and stories and, I don’t know, I just like to tell her things when I’m away. She has a really great memory. So, a lot of these things that I tell her, she remembers. Just going all the way back, she’s always said, “One day we’re going to write a book.” I think just through that and just from the beginning, it’s just been a goal of mine, and my family’s. My mom would write things from my childhood and things about how my parents met and those kinds of details. I would write the things that I experienced and we would just collage it all together. So it just came together through pieces.

Without giving too much away – because obviously we want people to read it – what are maybe a couple of the key messages that you definitely want to come across to your readers?

Some of the key messages are definitely just working hard and striving for those goals and not giving up until you get there. There’s going to be lots of ups and downs in life, so it’s always important to have a plan B. Things aren’t always going to go smoothly. A lot of it is my story, meets and what I experienced in those competitions. And I have a “life lessons learned” chapter at the end. That’s definitely a part where anybody – even people who don’t know about gymnastics – can just learn from it. I just hope to inspire everyone who reads it in gymnastics and in life in general.

Do you think there are things in the book that will surprise people about your career so far?

I do think people will be surprised to learn a lot of things. There’s just lots of details that you wouldn’t normally know just about a person, I guess. It’s amazing how much we could write from when I was born to 2021 before college. So, we put an end to it because there’s already over 300 pages! We’re hoping to write another one about my college experience and how I’m trying to balance both Elite gymnastics and college gymnastics.

I was curious about that, how far into your career it goes…

It goes until the Tokyo Olympics. I talk about that and my quarantine and how that was and then how my first World Championships was. I do talk about why I chose the University of Florida and my official visit here, freshman orientation, like in the middle of trying to train for the World Championships and what I did when I came down here. It’s a fun story!

How has the response been to the book so far?

It’s been really great. Like I said, I didn’t really plan for this to go out right now, but it just kind of happened, and I’m just really thankful for everyone who’s helped share it and get the word out. I’m getting ready to order them soon. So I’m super excited to share my story with everyone!

I know that a lot of what we talked about last year was this incredible balancing act that you’ve got going right now. This year, I feel like pacing seems to be really key for you and your team. You and your team seem to be hitting your stride at the right time…

I think pacing myself is definitely important since this NCAA season is long and then just shortly after is going to be the Elite season leading up to the Olympics. So I think it is important just to plan things out and figure out what I need to do to be ready at the very end because not only does it stop at [the] NCAA Championships, but I’m continuing to go after that. It’s been a challenge since this year is a little bit different. Last year, I had a longer break before the Elite season started. So I think this year is even more about balancing both at the same time.