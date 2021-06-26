With an estimated five million people that do gymnastics throughout the world, there are more than 200,000 athletes registered with USA Gymnastics (per their website). Making the six (4 + 2) person team total for women, or the five (4+1) person for men, or one of the five alternates, is beyond levels of statistically challenging.

It’s the athlete’s success against the odds of even getting here. Each athlete who accomplishes more pushes the others. Each person who is a “surprise” up-and-comer makes others nervous. As the younger generation rises, the older one has to stay on their toes.

And, it is not just about competing against who’s here on the day of the meet. It’s competing against one’s self. Day in, day out. Balancing sleep and activity. Focusing every day, week, month, training cycle, year and quad. Taking care of the mental and physical game. Rehabilitating from injuries. Arriving in one piece, especially in a year filled with extra safety measures and quarantines, time out of the gym and masking, should get an award.

The glory of sport has perpetually been in the accomplishment and not in the process. Athletes are measured by what they ultimately do, not how hard they try. Stellar efforts may help an athlete make a team, or be chosen to train at a higher level, which will vault them into a stream of possible success and resources, but the effort is only as good as your last routine.

It would be amazing to celebrate the accomplishments of everyone – the coaches, gym owners, medical providers, parents and families, support staff and more. Just as there are closing credits that roll perpetually for the end of every movie or television show, the team is and will be composed of the lead actors, the supporting roles, the chorus that backs them up and the entire production team.

For past generations, as years have passed, the wounds of not making the team begin to heal. We commend those such as Paul Ruggeri (sixth All-Around at 2012 Olympic Trials) who serves as the Men’s athlete representative, and Kristie Phillips (who was a 1988 Olympic alternate), who has been a Brevet judge for years for giving back to the sport. On Day 1 for the women, Memmel, who many thought should have at least been given the opportunity to compete in St. Louis, posted her favorite routine from the 2008 Olympic Trials on Instagram, and wished all of the competitors good luck.

For the younger athletes, those who didn’t quite make the cut for Championship or Trials, some are in the stands supporting their future college teammates or sharing well-wishes across social media. They will draw inspiration from their friends, their competitors and be better athletes and people because of it.

For the bubble athletes, those who become alternates or those who just miss the cut, this will be (and historically has been) the hardest position. What they do with the result is up to them.

MyKayla Skinner lived through the disappointment of being an alternate in 2016. After competing at Utah for three years, she made a decision to give it one more try. After a year of setbacks, including COVID and related complications, and ongoing foot and ankle injuries, she had the meet of her life on Day 1 and sits in fourth place, proving anything is possible. Whether she makes the team or not, she’s learned how to move forward and how to make the most of her time and talent in the sport.

“I’m ready for my last Olympic Trials. This has been such a journey and I’m excited to go out there one last time,” Skinner told the media after podium training. “I’ve planned on trying to make the four-person team, that’s my goal but I know they still have that extra spot. Either way, either spot would be awesome, just to be on that Olympic team. There’s nothing like the feeling of being an alternate, it’s just super hard. But, I think whatever happens, whether I’m on the team or the individual spot or the alternate again, just to be able to be there and be a part of Team USA will be super cool. If I can be in one of those positions, I’ll be good either way.”

There were days when Emma Malabuyo never thought she’d be in St. Louis. Having overcoming injury after injury throughout her career, Malabuyo was the surprise of the competition at U.S. Championships, placing fourth in the All-Around. For her, it truly is all about the journey. “Finishing fourth gave me a lot of confidence heading into the Olympic Trials. I’m really excited to be here and just grateful to make it this far.”