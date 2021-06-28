Your 2021 U.S. Women’s Olympic Team:
Simone Biles
Sunisa Lee
Jordan Chiles
Grace McCallum
Jade Carey
MyKayla Skinner
Replacement athletes:
Leanne Wong
Kara Eaker
Emma Malabuyo
Kayla DiCello
Look for our full feature on Team USA in our July/August Olympic Preview Issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates on the Road to Tokyo!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine Olympic Preview Issue and Special Edition Olympic Issue!