Your 2021 U.S. Women’s Olympic Team:

Simone Biles

Sunisa Lee

Jordan Chiles

Grace McCallum

Jade Carey

MyKayla Skinner

Replacement athletes:

Leanne Wong

Kara Eaker

Emma Malabuyo

Kayla DiCello

Look for our full feature on Team USA in our July/August Olympic Preview Issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine!

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates on the Road to Tokyo!

Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine Olympic Preview Issue and Special Edition Olympic Issue!