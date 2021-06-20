The Fight For 4th

The roster of gymnasts right on the verge of realizing their Olympic dream is extensive and to us, the fight for the fourth spot is the most intriguing storyline heading into St. Louis. With the odds looking good for Biles, Chiles, and Lee, the remaining gymnasts will be fighting for one final spot on the four-person team and one individual spot (who will not be a part of the team competition in Tokyo and will instead fight for individual medals). All eyes will be on these athletes. With the clock ticking, their performances at Trials will make or break their chances.

Two-time World team champion Grace McCallum knows what it’s like to compete on the big stage, but a hand injury that required surgery in January slowed her momentum and—up until this point—has prevented her from competing all of the upgrades she had planned, such as an Amanar and Cheng on vault. Consistency will be critical for McCallum to prove she is a reliable option for the team on vault and floor, as well as bars and beam if needed. She had a strong showing at Classics with a fourth-place All-Around finish, however, Championships did not go exactly as planned (seventh place All-Around). Will she rise to the occasion in St. Louis? If she does, the fourth spot could very well be hers.

Similar to McCallum, Kayla DiCello had a strong showing at Classics, placing third All-Around. However, she struggled on bars and beam at Championships which left her 11th All-Around. DiCello has shown consistency on vault and floor but would be a worthy lineup option for the team on bars if she can put up more performances like she did at Classics (where she took home the title with a 14.150). A clean two-day performance at Trials would really bode well for DiCello, because when it comes to difficulty, she only has a slight edge over McCallum. With the two so akin, consistency will be the true test. One thing is for sure, don’t count DiCello out!