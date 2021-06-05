By Gina Pongetti Angeletti, MPT, MA, CSCS-ART,Cert.

The Road to Tokyo has been equally long and hard to understand for anyone trying to determine just who is going to make the men’s and women’s teams in the U.S. and how they’re going to be selected.

The four-person team has been subject to many complaints, speculation and buzz, and subsequently, will return to a five-person team for the Paris 2024 Games. With just four events for the women, it’s difficult to choose athletes who balance each other. For men’s gymnastics, six events presents an even harder mountain to climb.

In 2019, Inside Gymnastics explained the daunting feat of mastering the qualification rules, which left some people with answers and other’s heads spinning even more. So, here we sit in Fort Worth, with just over six weeks to go, and the RSVP list is filling up quickly.

So, how are the athletes getting to the Games? First, let’s break it down per country, and then take a closer look at Team USA.