Olympic Champion Hashimoto Claims First World All-Around Title

At this very competition just one year ago it was China’s Zhang Boheng on the top of the podium and reigning Olympic Champion Hashimoto Daiki (JPN) in second. In 2022 the roles were reversed as Hashimoto battled his way back to the top in Liverpool to claim his first World All-Around title (87.198).

Hashimoto had an impressive day – his wrist injury presenting no obstacles as he soared to the title with the same confidence, strength and determination he used to win in Tokyo. He trailed Carlos Yulo (PHI) following the first rotation on floor, but took the lead after the second rotation and never let up. Hashimoto was truly stellar from start to finish, with vault (14.900, 9.3 E) and parallel bars (15.000, 8.9 E) being some of his best performances of the day. On his final event, high bar, he left no doubt who was champion tonight.

“This gold medal is very important for me,” Hashimoto said. “Last year, I couldn’t win the gold medal at the World Championships, which was a pity for me. Competing against [Zhang] was a motivation (today). The battle with Zhang Boheng is so good.”

Reigning champ Boheng, had an incredible day himself, not scoring below a 14 on any event to capture the silver medal. Following a slower start on floor (for him), Zhang jumped into third following pommel horse and moved into second after rings. Boheng is an artist on the competition floor, in particular on parallel bars and high bar where he shows such strength and finesse in all of his skills.

“I feel a little bit disappointed, because as defending champion I didn’t do my best in the final today,” Boheng admitted after the competition. “A lot of the dismounts, especially in the floor exercise, I could have improved those.”

Tanigawa Wataru (JPN) finished third (85.231), despite improving upon his performance in Qualifications where he had the top All-Around score (84.731). Tanigawa, a silver medalist with the Japanese team in Tokyo, will be heading home with his first individual World medal and a lot more eyes on him on the road to Paris.

“It was good I didn’t make any mistakes and that was something I learned in previous competitions – to keep doing what I do,” Tanigawa said after the competition.

For the U.S. men, Brody Malone finished fourth (84.931) and Asher Hong, in his World All-Around rookie debut, fifth (82.365). Both were in positions throughout the competition to challenge for the podium (Malone was third after the third rotation on the strength of his vault) and while they didn’t win an All-Around medal here, these two will be pushing each other to be even stronger as the road turns to Paris in 2024.

“Today went really well compared to how the last two days of competition have gone, so I’m happy with that, but it’s definitely bittersweet to be that close (to a medal) and taste it, but just not get it,” Malone said. “I’m definitely motivated, that’s for sure.”