Same passion, different sport | Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler competes in her first Cheer Worlds 

Two years after prematurely retiring from gymnastics, citing the abusive culture in the sport, Tinkler has found a new competitive outlet in the world of cheerleading, which has led her back to the world stage once again. Few athletes know what it’s like to compete at the highest level in two different sports, but Tinkler got a taste when she arrived in Orlando for her first Cheer Worlds, just one month after getting started in the sport. At first there were nerves, but then came a wave of calmness. Even though this wasn’t the sport she had dedicated the majority of her life to, the feeling of flipping and performing on the world stage is one she missed. It’s a familiar feeling—one that never gets old.

In the International Open Senior Small Coed 6 division, Tinkler and her team finished fourth, the highest finish of the non-U.S. teams. She’s already making history herself too; becoming only the second person who can say she has competed at the World Championships for both cheerleading and gymnastics. (Cali Allstar Ranger’s Laney Madsen became the first when she represented Bulgaria at the 2019 World Gymnastics Championships.)

Refocused and revitalized, Tinkler is lighting up the stage with the same powerful tumbling that helped her win an Olympic bronze medal six years prior, but this time her smile is just a little bit brighter. Among her goals on this new journey is returning to Worlds next season and maybe even representing Team England someday in the future. However, at the very top is perhaps the most important of all; have fun and enjoy the process, every step of the way.

Inside Gym’s sister magazine Inside Cheer caught up with Amy Tinkler to discuss the transition from gymnastics to cheer and hear about her first experience at Cheer Worlds!