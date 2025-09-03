Robert Irwin, son of the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, was the first contestant to be announced. The conservationist and zookeeper, who was revealed as a contestant in April, follows in the footsteps of his older sister, Bindi Irwin, who won DWTS season 21. Robert will be paired with pro Witney Carson.

Social media star Alix Earle was the next star to be announced in May, followed by The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt at the show’s season 2 reunion in June. Earle is partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy, Affleck will be competing with DWTS‘ newest pro Jan Ravnik (see Taylor Swift), and Leavitt is paired with Mark Ballas. Hilaria Baldwin is set to compete this season with Gleb Savchenko.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are back as co-hosts. Hough is a former contestant and two-time Mirrorball Trophy champ, while the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum won season 19. At the judges’ table will be Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.