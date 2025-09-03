Olympic Gold Medalist Jordan Chiles Joins Dancing With The Stars

By Christy Sandmaier
Chiles Will Partner With Ezra Sosa

Back To the Ballroom We Go!

The Dancing with the Stars season 34 cast was announced live on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Sept. 3. The LIVE season premiere will be Tuesday, September 16 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+ and Stream Next Day on Hulu! The premiere marks the show’s 20th anniversary celebration!

Competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy this season is two-time Olympic gymnast and 2024 gold medalist Jordan Chiles with partner Ezra SosaThe Traitors and social media star Dylan Efron with pro Daniella KaragachBoy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel with Pasha Pashkov and Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying with Rylee Arnold.

Also competing on season 34 is The Parent Trap actress Elaine Hendrix with Alan Bersten, NBA All-Star Baron Davis with partner Britt Stewart, actor and musician Corey Feldman with pro Jenna JohnsonFifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui with partner Brandon Armstrong, and comedian Andy Richter with pro Emma Slater.

Robert Irwin, son of the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, was the first contestant to be announced. The conservationist and zookeeper, who was revealed as a contestant in April, follows in the footsteps of his older sister, Bindi Irwin, who won DWTS season 21. Robert will be paired with pro Witney Carson.

Social media star Alix Earle was the next star to be announced in May, followed by The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt at the show’s season 2 reunion in June. Earle is partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy, Affleck will be competing with DWTS‘ newest pro Jan Ravnik (see Taylor Swift), and Leavitt is paired with Mark Ballas. Hilaria Baldwin is set to compete this season with Gleb Savchenko.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are back as co-hosts. Hough is a former contestant and two-time Mirrorball Trophy champ, while the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum won season 19. At the judges’ table will be Derek HoughCarrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Chiles, who released her memoir, I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams, in March, is also set to compete her senior season for UCLA this year, and we can’t wait to see what moves she brings back to Westwood from the ballroom!

We reached out to UCLA head coach Janelle McDonald earlier this week about Chiles balancing the ballroom as a student-athlete at UCLA. Stay tuned for an update!

Chiles joins Shawn Johnson (Season 8 winner, Season 15 All-Star runner up), Aly Raisman (Season 16), Nastia Liukin (Season 20), Laurie Hernandez (Season 23 winner), Simone Biles (Season 24), Suni Lee (Season 30), Mary Lou Retton (Season 27), and Stephen Nedoroscik (Season 33) as the 9th Olympic gymnast to chase the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy!

Photos by Lloyd Smith Inside Gymnastics magazine.

