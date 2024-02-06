Olympic Gold Medalist Carly Patterson Embraces New Role as National Team Mentor

By Ashlee Buhler

2004 Olympic All-Around Champion Carly Patterson knows a thing or two about the pressure and expectations that come with being an Olympic hopeful. That’s exactly why she was chosen for her new role as National Team Mentor for the U.S. women’s national team in the lead-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Inside Gymnastics was on the scene as the Olympic gold and silver medalist met with athletes at the February National Team Camp; just about 5 months out from the start of the Games. In her new role, Patterson will attend all National Team Camps and key competitions on the road to Paris, offering support and guidance to any athlete who needs it. Patterson is available as a resource to any National Team Member, even outside of camps and competitions, as they navigate one of the most exciting, but also one of the most pressure-packed chapters of their lives.

“I was like, I’m here for whatever you guys need. And just kind of opening that up and building those relationships so they feel like they [can] come to me if they have something because it’s one of those things where Alicia [Sacramone Quinn] and Chellsie [Memmel] – they are the selection committee and they’re picking them,” Patterson said. “I’m more so the person they could come to if they need to vent or they just wanted to talk or they have questions or they just need some extra support and they don’t have to worry about me being a part of the selection committee or anything like that.”

Patterson had her first meeting with the athletes at the January National Team Camp. With six months to go until the Games at the time, Patterson spoke to the athletes about being disciplined and eliminating distractions as they prepare for an opportunity of a lifetime.

“[Six months out] I was starting to get distracted by all the things that a 16-year-old would want to do,” Patterson said. “It can be very easy, but my coach had to kind of sit me down and have a come to Jesus meeting, and he was like, ‘Hey, look, we’ve got six months. What are your priorities? And do you think you can put your blinders on? Do you think you can drown out all the distractions right now and just work as hard as you possibly can for the next six months?’ All of those things that are distractions right now and opportunities and things, they’ll be there in six months, but the Olympics won’t.”

Patterson’s focus during the February camp was centered around helping the athletes identify their why – what pushes them to wake up each morning and get to the gym in moments when the motivation just isn’t there.

“I don’t have motivation to get up in the mornings when my alarm goes off at 5:30 a.m. to work out – when my house is still dark, my kids are still asleep, my bed is still warm and cozy, but it’s my why that makes me throw my covers off and do that,” Patterson said. “We need the why behind what we’re doing because that’s what’s going to propel us forward and move us through times of where we get burned out, where we get stuck in a rut, where we get injured, where we’re just not feeling it that day,” Patterson said. “And so it’s a short journey and a short season, but it’s also a marathon in a way. And so you have to just really stay focused, stay committed, continue to remember your why every single day and let that drive you.”

Look for more on Patterson’s new role and the February National Team camp in the March/April Issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine.