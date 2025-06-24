She also loved the opportunity to meet athletes from all around the world, including Biles, which proved to be another dream come true and memorable moment. “I loved being surrounded by so many athletes from different sports at the Olympic Village. It was a real treat to compete alongside Simone Biles during the All-Around final. She talked to me and encouraged me, it was so cool!”

Any anxiety she may have felt competing in front of the French fans was quickly erased. The energy behind Nemour could be felt at every turn—the enthusiastic cheers and vocal support from the capacity crowd created such an emotional backdrop to her routines every time she stepped onto the podium. It’s something she’ll never forget, she said. “The crowd was really behind me, cheering me on. It gave me a boost and made me happy to see the Algerian and French crowd supporting me!”

Nemour’s momentum built throughout the week from Qualifications to the All-Around final where she ultimately placed 5th—her beam mount is spectacular and her floor pulled us right in with her creative choreography—to the very minute she saluted for her bar routine in the Finals. For a moment, it felt as though everyone inside Bercy Arena was holding their breath for Nemour, and living this dream with her.

Following a stellar set from 2023 World Champion Qiu Qiyuan (CHN), and defending Olympic Champion Nina Derwael (BEL), Nemour needed her maximum difficulty and the best performance of her life to rise to the top. And she did, not only with grace and style, but with a unique flourish of breathtaking skills—her routine a true mastery of uneven bars artistry that ignited everyone in the building and thrilled all of us who have followed her journey so closely.

“I believed in it so strongly,” she said of her dreams for gold in Paris. “When I arrived at the Olympics, it was no longer a dream but a goal! I had to leave these Olympics with this gold medal. I gave myself the best possible opportunities to perform and I worked very hard to be my best.”

The score, a 15.7, tied for the highest of the Games on any event. She truly seized the moment in spectacular fashion and brought her own history into Bercy. Draped in Algeria’s green and white flag and now wearing gold in the press conference, her sentiment was beautifully simple, but so poignant when she thought of her adopted country and how much it meant to her and to everyone, telling the world: “I hope I made them proud.”