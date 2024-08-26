“You just want to be the future of the sport that people want to watch.” Olympic bronze medalist Paul Juda readies for Gold Over America Tour

Now, he can also say he’s not only an Olympian, but an Olympic bronze medalist. Juda, who emerged in Paris as a new leader for Team USA – performing the best gymnastics of his life with heart and soul that resonated across the World – stood alongside his teammates Brody Malone, Asher Hong, Stephen Nedoroscik, and his Michigan teammate Frederick Richard breaking a 16-year team medal drought for the men. It was a moment he already cherishes and knows can be fleeting as the Olympic hype shifts to LA 2028. But what Juda and his teammates accomplished is forever etched in the history books and in so many ways, will inspire the kids just like he was – looking up to his heroes – dreaming what often seemed impossible, to the greatest moment of his career so far.

Next month, he joins up with the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, where he says he’s “ready for anything” and so excited to continue to share his love of gymnastics and the team’s incredible moments with everyone around the country.

We spoke with Juda last week about Paris, hitting the road with the GOAT, and being that little kid with a dream. As always, his genuine gratitude continues to stand out and inspire us.

I remember asking you the day after Olympic Trials if you had allowed yourself to think about being on the podium, and you said, ‘No, not yet. I’m taking this moment [of making the team] in.” Now you’ve been on an Olympic podium. What does it feel like? Two, three weeks later?

I feel like it feels like a year ago already! So when I think that I was just there, it goes by really fast. But yeah, I like to credit Sam Mikulak for giving us some really good advice beforehand. He said, ‘make sure that before you make the Olympic team’ – and this was back in May — ‘make sure when you make the Olympic team, all of your baggage in your life is all settled before you go. Because just because you become an Olympian or an Olympic medalist, doesn’t solve anything in your life.’ And so people have been asking, ‘how’s life?’ And I’m like, ‘well, life was awesome before the Olympics, and it sure is awesome now. But it’s just able to be a little bit more awesome.’ So, yeah, life’s good!

What have the homecoming celebrations and experiences been like for you?

It’s a lot of my teammates. Those guys who have been there for me from day one, and they’ve seen the grind. They know how hard I battled with injuries, and being with them, seeing them and hanging out with them has been fantastic. It’s been just next level because they all watched it on TV and they’ve got so many questions and I love answering them. Then I just went to DC for an orientation for my Master’s of Accounting program. That was really fun. I never really had the chance to have too many friends in high school just because of the nature of Elite training. But I left that program knowing I just made like 80 new friends. None of them are gymnasts, obviously. That was a really, really awesome moment. They loved the medal. I brought the medal for them. They all took pictures. It’s been really fun.

Okay, so I’ve been dying to ask you this since Paris, but it looked to me like you were almost celebrating during your pommel horse dismount…

I did! Well, you’re the first person that’s caught it. So during the last two… Okay, so I was already thinking about what I wanted to celebrate with, and I thought, ‘Okay, dude, you’ve got to focus on hitting the routine before you go to pommel horse. You can’t just start thinking about the celebration!’ But I thought, ‘Okay, I’m going to kiss the pommel horse. That’s a non-negotiable. I’m going to kiss the pommel horse.’ I get up there, and it’s so awesome because I had a moment of resting heart rate. I was able, maybe you saw, maybe not, but I was able to just look around and take it in. It was a complete juxtaposition of Team Finals where I was freaking out because it’s Team Finals. It’s pommel horse, it’s the last event. I get up there and my heart’s… I’m just like, ‘Man, this is pretty sweet.’ I was able to just autopilot the routine, my brain shut off and whatnot. And during my last couple of flares before my dismount, I was going, ‘Oh, my God, I did it. Oh, my God, I did it. Oh, my God, I did it!’ And then I did my dismount. So it was really sweet.

So now you’re going on tour. It’s going to be an amazing experience. Talk about what you’re hoping to get out of the experience and how much you think this is going to continue to inspire the young guys, men’s gymnastics in the States…

I got the invitation to tour right after the Olympic Trials, and I thought immediately, ‘yes, I’m in. I’ll worry about the logistics later. I’m in.’ Luckily, I went about it really the right way, and I was able to work with the Ross School of Business and get my classes to be virtually offered. They all said, ‘Hey, this is an awesome opportunity for you. We gotta capitalize on it.’ I know that it’s an awesome opportunity, but I don’t think I understood the scope until really my entire Master’s of Accounting program, which is about 90 people, including some faculty, are now all coming to the last show in Detroit. They were like, ‘We want to come. This is going to be sweet.’ So if these kinds of people want to come to this show and meet me, what about the general population that is just looking at us on social media and only sees us what we post online? I know that they’re going to want to be there, and they’re going to want a taste of the action.

I think it’s going to continue to promote gymnastics. I think it’s a really great opportunity to have a little bit more of a nonchalant experience for us. We all just came back from the most heightened emotional states of our lives, and we’re now able to just enjoy everything that gymnastics offers in the intangible – the flexibility, the beauty, the artistry, the fun. I want to emphasize the fun that we’re going to have. I hope that people watch this and just go, ‘Man, what an awesome experience. Okay, you know what? I like this side of gymnastics, but I’m also curious about what a competition looks like.’ And maybe they’ll use this and snowball into coming to competition. So we’ll see. I can’t wait to see what happens, it’s going to be great. We’re all going to get a ton of exposure and I’m just looking forward to it.