19 Mar Behind the Mic! Olivia Karas and Cory Tomlinson Take It Up a Notch at B1G Championships
If you’re inside the University of Michigan’s Crisler Center on March 21 and 22 for the 2025 Big Ten Women’s Gymnastics Championships, get ready for a show. Be prepared to get swept up in a wave, hear the roar, see the chalk rise, and experience the true and total magic only a Big Ten Conference Championship meet brings. With two new teams (welcome UCLA and Washington!) and a new format, this weekend’s competition promises to be the most exciting yet for the student-athletes and for the fans. With 12 teams, and three sessions of four on the floor televised live to a national audience on the Big Ten Network, it’s about to be Game On in Ann Arbor.
Back to bring you all of the excitement inside the arena is Cory Tomlinson, who will be hosting the championship for the third consecutive year. On the mic calling every routine for the BTN alongside Dean Linke, will be six-time NCAA All-American for Michigan, Olivia Karas. Leading up to the championship, Tomlinson and Karas have been working around the clock (12 student-athlete interviews from all 12 teams kicked off the week!) for months to ensure the fan experience is like no other in the country, and that it creates a unique intersection between what fans will feel inside the arena to what they’ll feel watching from home.
“From in-arena fan engagement and experience, to on your couch, our goal is to provide an end-to-end experience that educates, excites, and energizes fans watching both in the arena and at home,” they said. Chatting with them both, it’s evident how passionate they are about NCAA women’s gymnastics and how much they want everyone else to feel that too. Being at Big Tens is the perfect place.
Tomlinson and Karas are all about creating the ultimate experience by implementing a 360-degree marketing approach. The goal is to get as many fans in the building as possible and put on a show that brings together the energy of the students, families, newcomers, and long-time super fans in one space. So much of what they are doing is grassroots, and together with everyone behind the scenes at the BTN, is helping elevate the Big Ten Championship into a larger well-deserved spotlight.
“We’re going to get local bars and local restaurants in the local demographic of each of the 12 teams to make sure that they’re putting the Big Ten Network broadcast up there. Then we’ll promote that so that if you can’t make it to Ann Arbor for the Big Ten Championship, you can gather friends and fans to go and support your gymnastics team in the town – in Iowa City, Seattle, Los Angeles, Columbus,” Tomlinson said. “It’s about making sure that all fans have access to our sport. I want to grow the sport as much as I can and that fan engagement from the local demographic, from when they arrive at the venue to what their experience is when they’re there.”
“We are the true 360 fan experience duo, and that’s what makes what we do so special and different from everyone else,” Karas said. “I think from Cory’s perspective of the in-arena environment and what we can do for the student-athletes on the floor, the coaches, and the fans who are going to be at Crisler, my job is to give that same experience and well-rounded opportunity to those sitting at home. They want to feel the energy from Cory on TV, and feel knowledgeable about what they’re seeing so their experience is elevated.”
Being able to work together across multiple platforms has been a dream since they met. As the story goes, Karas caught Tomlinson’s attention during NCAAs in 2019 as she danced her way back down the vault runway. “I’m sitting in the Fort Worth Convention Center, cheering for the Bruins, and this girl runs down, does her vault, and as she’s coming back, she’s doing this dance move, so expressive, so amazing, so beautiful. She’s just living her best life. I’m like, ‘Who is that? Why is she doing what I would be doing down there? I need to know her.’ And, here we are.”
Karas immediately related to Tomlinson’s on and off the floor-energy. “My first memory ever of Cory is seeing him on the floor with UCLA and just feeling the oozing of energy and loving it. Because I’m just an energizer bunny in my own way, I was immediately drawn to his energy,” she said.
It was at Samantha Peszek’s Beam Queen Bootcamp where they officially bonded and where the beginning of what would ultimately become the duo known to many as “Liv and Cor” was born. “I knew that it was such an incredible community of people who worked that camp,” Karas said. “I know Cory was pretty much there from the beginning of that camp, with the purpose of giving athletes an amazing experience to help them get over fears and learn to love the sport – things that I feel really passionately about, too.”
Out of a friendship and unstoppable drive, came their work together with the Big Ten and beyond. Individually, their stories followed very different paths to success and a feeling of belonging. “We really became aligned on a lot of things at the 2023 Big Tens in Iowa,” Karas said. “It was just so much bigger than what you saw in the arena. Since then, we’ve really found this niche of Big Ten being the moment. I think the SEC gets a lot of hype because of the programs, but the Big Ten needed a little bit more. I remember being a student-athlete in the Big Ten. I always wanted a little more.”
KARAS ON THE CALL
At Michigan, Karas performed larger than life. She was always ready to dazzle the crowd and do anything she possibly could to compete to the very best of her ability. As a freshman, she was an overnight sensation. She was a nine-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, three-time Big Ten Gymnast of the Week, All-Big Ten first team and won 2016 Big Ten Freshman of the Year. In addition, she helped lead Michigan to four Big Ten team Championships from 2016-19 and was an AAI Award finalist. Beyond her achievements, she is most remembered as being the ultimate team player and bringing a joyful charisma to every event. Remember that iconic Madonna floor routine? We do.
Like so many student-athletes, the transition from college into the “real world” was tough, but her time competing for Michigan helped prepare Karas for the balancing act she maintains today – doing what she loves, and spending every minute making it happen.
“I always had this dream of moving to New York. I wanted to be Carrie Bradshaw meets Chandler Bing,” she said. “I did end up moving to New York, and worked in an ad agency for a year. I absolutely loved it. Until I got that job, I had no idea what I wanted to do. I love to write. I love to tell stories. At that time, I wasn’t doing anything with gymnastics. How I got into commentary and being an analyst is directly messaging Dean Linke on Twitter and saying, ‘I would love to do this.’ He got me in touch with the team that I’ve worked with for six years, which is amazing. Now, I work in wealth management. That’s my 9 to 5. I still learn things here that translate into how I communicate on a broadcast, how I communicate with coaches, how I communicate with athletes.”
It might sound cliché, but Karas loves learning and is truly grateful for every opportunity. Her engaging personality comes right off the screen and pulls in the audience. She’s living her dream doing commentary as her “5 to 9” and recently checked off a total bucket list moment doing sidelines at UCLA versus Utah, one of NCAA gymnastics’ biggest rivalries. She said she was totally nervous going in, but by the time the lights came up, you would have never known. Bringing the energy, extensive knowledge, and the perfect mix of fun to the floor, Karas is tailor-made for the role.
A meticulous planner who admittedly prepares an insane amount of broadcast notes for the BTN, Karas feels she’s grown up as an analyst. She’s also learned how to balance the feeling of calling a competition as an alum and tell the best possible story during the meet.
“Abby Heiskell and Natalie Wojcik were my babies. Those were my freshmen. Abby Brenner, those were girls that I watched grow up. It’s impossible for me to disconnect from being truly who they called “Mama Liv” to now being an analyst for them. I think I’ve progressed as an analyst as I’ve gotten further away from being on the team. That’s normal. I’ll always have an incredible place in my heart for that program and what it gave me. Bev (Plocki), Scott (Sherman), Maile’ana (Kanewa-Hermelyn), Lisa Hass, and Lew Porchiazzo, those are people that shaped me into who I am today, less as a gymnast and much more as a human being who can put herself out there and be successful in what I want to do.”
Reflecting on what she’s done, all that lies ahead, and the exciting growth of Big Ten women’s gymnastics, Karas wrote her guiding light best in a note on social media following Big Tens in 2023. “It was an absolute dream to cover the Big Ten Women’s Gymnastics Championships in Coralville, IA with the Big Ten Network for the third consecutive year. As an analyst, I strive to tell the best story by analyzing the technicalities of gymnastics while celebrating each athlete and their achievements. Words last forever, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to use mine to remind these women that they are superstars.”
HYPEMAN IN THE HOUSE
You might first recognize Tomlinson from his role as the official Hypeman at the University of Arkansas. With experience first as a team manager for UCLA from 2010-2014, a spark was lit. “I was just trying to figure out the best path for a male to have value in a women’s sport. I walked in the gym every single day with my hands open, ready to learn, ready to be whatever I could be for those student-athletes,” Tomlinson said. “It was all about just trying to figure out how this Southern California kid could help out the UCLA gymnastics team.”
Tomlinson found his stride starting in his junior year along with his permission to be himself. Finding his place in women’s gymnastics and fighting the feeling of imposter syndrome, pushed Tomlinson daily to create his own path. By putting in the hours to make a difference for the student-athletes, he’s promoting the sport and encouraging everyone to get on their feet and surround them with the support they need and love.
That commitment eventually led to the beginning of the unofficial Hypeman era. “It was looking at a packed out Pauley Pavilion, and making sure I pointed to them to get on their feet and stand up and get loud, get proud for your UCLA Bruins,” he noted. “I was starting to see that it was working. It was an electric energy that I was able to provide while simultaneously throwing the high five to Danusia Francis, screaming for her 10, and then running back and celebrating big skills and all of these things.”
It was his friendship with 2012 Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber that eventually took things to the next level. When Wieber was named head coach for the University of Arkansas, it was Tomlinson who helped her usher in a new era. Friends since Wieber became a team manager at UCLA during Tomlinson’s senior year, she trusted him in her new role to be part of the team.
“As a fresh head coach at 23, she was trying to figure out how she could garner some support, and a team around her to help her with some of those pieces. The tap on the shoulder I got was a marketing consulting role as well as this official Arkansas Razorback Hypeman role. As far as I know in our sport, I believe I can say that I was the first Hypeman.”
And he’s created a following for sure, with more than one commentator on multiple broadcasts this season giving him a shoutout for leading an incredible in-arena atmosphere. He’s also been teaching others to do the same. Thomas Green-Parrott, now jumping into the mix as Hypeman for Denver, recently praised Tomlinson for his mentorship.
A moment for THE Hype-Man. Cory is revolutionizing NCAA Gymnastics, and sports entertainment in general. What he’s done with fan engagement at Arkansas and beyond in a few short years should be studied and replicated everywhere. We are SO lucky to call him friend and mentor 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/pAduNCat75— Thomas Green-Parrott (@Tom_Parrott23) March 17, 2025
When the Big Ten came calling in 2023, it was yet another breakthrough in his career. Tomlinson hosted the first Big Ten Championship that included a Hypeman and assisted with the marketing and event management at the University of Iowa for the event. In 2024, he was brought in for the same role when the championship was hosted by Michigan State. Both paved the way for the ultimate: the opportunity to emcee the 2024 NCAA Championships in Fort Worth. The moment brought joy and excitement, and early on, a lot of intimidation. With Arkansas on the floor as a team, Tomlinson was intentional about ensuring everyone knew he was there solely in his role as emcee – for all programs and for all fans without bias. It worked.
“I know it might sound shocking that the guy on the microphone, jumping and dancing around, had a little insecurity,” Tomlinson said. “But ever since that first day I walked in on campus at UCLA, I didn’t know anything about what I was doing. I was living with imposter syndrome all the way until truly the spotlight came on me in Fort Worth last year at the National Championship. The moment the spotlight turned on and when my microphone came on in that first semifinal session last year, that was my moment — all of a sudden this feeling came over me where I just said, ‘You earned it.’”
ON THE FLOOR WITH LIV AND COR
When the lights go on in Crisler on Friday, all of Tomlinson’s and Karas’ preparation and passion will be swept up in the Big Ten Conference Championship. Their easy rapport with the student-athletes and programs will shine. It is, after all, a family on the floor and a total team effort in the Big Ten.
“The team doing this content is elite. They know the sport, they know the athletes, they have relationships. I would be remiss to not give a shout out to Abby Larson at Big Ten, who is truly the mastermind behind the social media,” Karas said. “We’re doing things that elevate weekly highlights of athletes that might not have received recognition from the conference. There are four professional videographers from the Big Ten going to Big Ten Championships and three content creators to make sure that we get everything. That’s so empowering to me because the fun little questions, the things that make the athletes feel special when someone goes,’ Can I ask you questions with a mini mic?’ Those make you feel elevated and important.”
Tomlinson said if he does his job right, he’ll be creating FOMO for everyone who’s not in the arena. “That’s success to me. My job is fan engagement and marketing consulting, and encouraging everyone to buy tickets to support our sport.” What Karas provides is the opportunity for all of the fans who aren’t able to be in Crisler to still feel the energy. “Olivia promotes what’s happening in the arena incredibly well, telling their stories,” Tomlinson said. “The stories are not things that I get to tell in those six minutes of time I have in between each event. So again, the 360 side of all of this is really important, and that’s why we’re so passionate about it.”
Their hope, of course, is that what they create, encourages everyone to be first in line in 2026.
“If Cory’s goal is FOMO, mine is if my 96-year-old grandmother, Antonia Smith, who my dog is named after, enjoys watching the broadcast and get something out of it, and Bev Plocki goes and rewatches it and gets something out of it, I’ve nailed my job. I have reached the two audiences, the fans who want to watch and love it, and the coaches and people in the sport. I always say that if Toni and Bev get a good experience, I’ve done my job.”
Everyone Watches Women’s Sports
How It Works
The Big Ten Championships will be conducted in three sessions, with four schools competing in the evening session on March 21, four schools competing in the afternoon session on March 22 and four schools competing in the evening session on March 22. Team seeding was determined by the final Big Ten regular season standings. For more information including rotations, click here.
How to Watch
All three sessions of the 2025 Big Ten Women’s Gymnastics Championships will be televised live to a national audience on the Big Ten Network. Sessions can also be seen live on the FOX Sports app.
Evening – Session I (March 21, 6 p.m. ET) Nebraska, Washington, Ohio State, Rutgers
Afternoon – Session II (March 22, 12 p.m. ET) Iowa, Illinois, Penn State, Maryland
Evening – Session III (March 22, 5 p.m. ET) UCLA, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota
Photo Credits: Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics; Courtesy of Olivia Karas and Cory Tomlinson
Look for Nate’s NCAA Notes each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
Nate Salsman, Della Fowler, Megan Roth and Christy Sandmaier provide NCAA coverage for Inside Gymnastics.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
