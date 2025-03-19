Behind the Mic! Olivia Karas and Cory Tomlinson Take It Up a Notch at B1G Championships

If you’re inside the University of Michigan’s Crisler Center on March 21 and 22 for the 2025 Big Ten Women’s Gymnastics Championships, get ready for a show. Be prepared to get swept up in a wave, hear the roar, see the chalk rise, and experience the true and total magic only a Big Ten Conference Championship meet brings. With two new teams (welcome UCLA and Washington!) and a new format, this weekend’s competition promises to be the most exciting yet for the student-athletes and for the fans. With 12 teams, and three sessions of four on the floor televised live to a national audience on the Big Ten Network, it’s about to be Game On in Ann Arbor.

Back to bring you all of the excitement inside the arena is Cory Tomlinson, who will be hosting the championship for the third consecutive year. On the mic calling every routine for the BTN alongside Dean Linke, will be six-time NCAA All-American for Michigan, Olivia Karas. Leading up to the championship, Tomlinson and Karas have been working around the clock (12 student-athlete interviews from all 12 teams kicked off the week!) for months to ensure the fan experience is like no other in the country, and that it creates a unique intersection between what fans will feel inside the arena to what they’ll feel watching from home.

“From in-arena fan engagement and experience, to on your couch, our goal is to provide an end-to-end experience that educates, excites, and energizes fans watching both in the arena and at home,” they said. Chatting with them both, it’s evident how passionate they are about NCAA women’s gymnastics and how much they want everyone else to feel that too. Being at Big Tens is the perfect place.

Tomlinson and Karas are all about creating the ultimate experience by implementing a 360-degree marketing approach. The goal is to get as many fans in the building as possible and put on a show that brings together the energy of the students, families, newcomers, and long-time super fans in one space. So much of what they are doing is grassroots, and together with everyone behind the scenes at the BTN, is helping elevate the Big Ten Championship into a larger well-deserved spotlight.

“We’re going to get local bars and local restaurants in the local demographic of each of the 12 teams to make sure that they’re putting the Big Ten Network broadcast up there. Then we’ll promote that so that if you can’t make it to Ann Arbor for the Big Ten Championship, you can gather friends and fans to go and support your gymnastics team in the town – in Iowa City, Seattle, Los Angeles, Columbus,” Tomlinson said. “It’s about making sure that all fans have access to our sport. I want to grow the sport as much as I can and that fan engagement from the local demographic, from when they arrive at the venue to what their experience is when they’re there.”

“We are the true 360 fan experience duo, and that’s what makes what we do so special and different from everyone else,” Karas said. “I think from Cory’s perspective of the in-arena environment and what we can do for the student-athletes on the floor, the coaches, and the fans who are going to be at Crisler, my job is to give that same experience and well-rounded opportunity to those sitting at home. They want to feel the energy from Cory on TV, and feel knowledgeable about what they’re seeing so their experience is elevated.”

Being able to work together across multiple platforms has been a dream since they met. As the story goes, Karas caught Tomlinson’s attention during NCAAs in 2019 as she danced her way back down the vault runway. “I’m sitting in the Fort Worth Convention Center, cheering for the Bruins, and this girl runs down, does her vault, and as she’s coming back, she’s doing this dance move, so expressive, so amazing, so beautiful. She’s just living her best life. I’m like, ‘Who is that? Why is she doing what I would be doing down there? I need to know her.’ And, here we are.”

Karas immediately related to Tomlinson’s on and off the floor-energy. “My first memory ever of Cory is seeing him on the floor with UCLA and just feeling the oozing of energy and loving it. Because I’m just an energizer bunny in my own way, I was immediately drawn to his energy,” she said.

It was at Samantha Peszek’s Beam Queen Bootcamp where they officially bonded and where the beginning of what would ultimately become the duo known to many as “Liv and Cor” was born. “I knew that it was such an incredible community of people who worked that camp,” Karas said. “I know Cory was pretty much there from the beginning of that camp, with the purpose of giving athletes an amazing experience to help them get over fears and learn to love the sport – things that I feel really passionately about, too.”

Out of a friendship and unstoppable drive, came their work together with the Big Ten and beyond. Individually, their stories followed very different paths to success and a feeling of belonging. “We really became aligned on a lot of things at the 2023 Big Tens in Iowa,” Karas said. “It was just so much bigger than what you saw in the arena. Since then, we’ve really found this niche of Big Ten being the moment. I think the SEC gets a lot of hype because of the programs, but the Big Ten needed a little bit more. I remember being a student-athlete in the Big Ten. I always wanted a little more.”