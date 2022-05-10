Return of The Queen!

We all remember Oksana Chusovitina’s tears and heartfelt waves to the sparse crowd inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo last summer. Following her final vaults, together we all witnessed a small standing ovation from her fellow competitors, coaches and delegation members. Even the judges on the floor turned to share in her moment, recognizing its incredible significance as everyone paid tribute to one of the greatest athletes our sport has ever seen. A kiss to the crowd. Completely personal, yet shared on a global stage. Her longevity unmatched, her soul for the sport nothing short of inspirational. Donning a leotard with an eight on the front (to symbolize the historic number of Olympics she has competed in) Chusovitina concluded her decades long career in Tokyo at the age of 46. It was an emotional but deserving sendoff for a woman who has shown the world that anything is possible!

Or so we thought. Her love for the sport has never faded and now, it seems, is bringing her right back for a run at Paris 2024.

On Tuesday the Uzbekistan Olympic Committee published an interview with the eight-time Olympian in which Chusovitina said she’s preparing for the 2024 Summer Games.

It's official: the @gymnastics queen is back. With the delay of the 2022 Asian Games, Oksana Chusovitina says she'll target @Paris2024 and her ninth Olympic Games. pic.twitter.com/q2eB0lgoUQ — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) May 10, 2022

As we look forward to seeing her drive for nine continue, we look back at our conversation with her prior to Tokyo.