For Chusovitina, age has never been a deterrent. When she competes, she isn’t there to just show her face; she is there to win medals. And she does. At the age of 33, Chusovitina won a silver medal on vault at the 2008 Olympics—her first individual Olympic medal. She has won a vault medal at every single world championship from 2001 to 2006, and again in 2011. In recent years, she has dominated vault on the World Cup circuit—bringing home five gold medals and two silvers from 2017 to 2019. Chusovitina has sent the message loud and clear—gymnastics is a sport for everyone.

“I think I am one of the pioneers to let every woman know that you can be a wife, you can be a daughter, you can be a mother, and you can be an Olympic athlete and an Olympic medalist,” Chusovitina said. “Anything is possible, and age is just a number!”

The driving factor behind Chusovitina’s longevity is her love for the sport, which has never faded in the last 30+ years. As a result, she has accomplished nearly everything there is to do in the sport. But she is not done quite yet. At the 2019 World Championships, Chusovitina punched a ticket to Tokyo, for what will be her eighth and final Olympics. For the first time in her career, she knows it is time to hang up her leotard.