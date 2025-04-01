In The Moment: Jordan Bowers

Jordan Bowers is having a spectacular senior season. Not only did her Sooner squad spend the entirety of the regular season firmly seated in No. 1, entering Regionals as the overall No. 2, but Bowers remains top three in both the all-around and on floor. She also earned SEC Gymnast of the Year honors and is an AAI Award nominee.

In short, it’s exactly the sort of year you’d expect from the two-time National Champion team captain, who is definitely not done yet.

Look for an in-depth discussion with Bowers reflecting on her career as a whole and what comes next for the Sooner star in the May 2025 NCAA Commemorative issue of Inside Gymnastics, but, first, a bonus sneak peek at Bowers’ April ambitions…

What are Oklahoma’s goals for the post-season?

The same as they always are—to go out there and show everybody what we do every single day in the gym. We have full confidence in ourselves, and our gymnastics. We hit these skills, these routines, every single day in the gym, so we know how to do it. Trusting ourselves is just the number one thing we focus on. If we do that, the rest of the stuff just comes along naturally.

What about you specifically, any personal goals?

Honestly, just to enjoy the experience. To have fun with my team, knowing this is the last time we’ll be doing this all together.

I’ve always focused more on the team. That’s always been what comes first for me. We do this together and every individual accolade or accomplishment I’ve ever had has come because of this team behind me, pushing me.

Does this Sooner team have a mantra? A motto for the year?

We do and it’s not, like, a secret, but it is something we keep just for us, within our team. Something we can look at each other and say, and we all know what it means.

I can tell you what it is after Nationals (laughs).

Last year didn’t go as planned, how did you overcome the shock and disappointment of not making it to NCAA finals?

You know, I think you dwell on it for, like, a day, and then move on. It’s over, you can’t do anything about it. You can’t change it. That’s the downside of sport, but also its beauty.

The wins and the loses all make you better. You use it as a fuel, as motivation. So, while it was hard in the moment, I do think it’s made us better. This is a whole new team. New girls, new attitude, new goals, new focus. New everything. Everything resets in August. It’s in the past, and we’re just not focusing on that anymore.