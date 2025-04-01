01 Apr In The Moment: Jordan Bowers
Jordan Bowers is having a spectacular senior season. Not only did her Sooner squad spend the entirety of the regular season firmly seated in No. 1, entering Regionals as the overall No. 2, but Bowers remains top three in both the all-around and on floor. She also earned SEC Gymnast of the Year honors and is an AAI Award nominee.
In short, it’s exactly the sort of year you’d expect from the two-time National Champion team captain, who is definitely not done yet.
Look for an in-depth discussion with Bowers reflecting on her career as a whole and what comes next for the Sooner star in the May 2025 NCAA Commemorative issue of Inside Gymnastics, but, first, a bonus sneak peek at Bowers’ April ambitions…
What are Oklahoma’s goals for the post-season?
The same as they always are—to go out there and show everybody what we do every single day in the gym. We have full confidence in ourselves, and our gymnastics. We hit these skills, these routines, every single day in the gym, so we know how to do it. Trusting ourselves is just the number one thing we focus on. If we do that, the rest of the stuff just comes along naturally.
What about you specifically, any personal goals?
Honestly, just to enjoy the experience. To have fun with my team, knowing this is the last time we’ll be doing this all together.
I’ve always focused more on the team. That’s always been what comes first for me. We do this together and every individual accolade or accomplishment I’ve ever had has come because of this team behind me, pushing me.
Does this Sooner team have a mantra? A motto for the year?
We do and it’s not, like, a secret, but it is something we keep just for us, within our team. Something we can look at each other and say, and we all know what it means.
I can tell you what it is after Nationals (laughs).
Last year didn’t go as planned, how did you overcome the shock and disappointment of not making it to NCAA finals?
You know, I think you dwell on it for, like, a day, and then move on. It’s over, you can’t do anything about it. You can’t change it. That’s the downside of sport, but also its beauty.
The wins and the loses all make you better. You use it as a fuel, as motivation. So, while it was hard in the moment, I do think it’s made us better. This is a whole new team. New girls, new attitude, new goals, new focus. New everything. Everything resets in August. It’s in the past, and we’re just not focusing on that anymore.
Has your final NCAA season lived up to expectations so far?
I don’t think it’s hit me that it’s almost over. I try not to look too far ahead. To just focus on the next thing, my next goal. But there have been a few times I’ve let myself think about it a little bit. Just to not take anything for granted. To remind myself that every day is a gift, but I also don’t want to put more on it than it is.
Mostly, I try to be steady. To not look behind me, or ahead. I try to concentrate on really staying in the moment.
How would you say Oklahoma’s first year in the SEC has gone? You didn’t claim the SEC team title, but you were named SEC Gymnast of the Year.
I love being in the SEC. You know, our sport is a little different than a lot of others, since we’ve always competed against SEC teams, even before we were in the conference. But it really is such a fun conference, with such incredible gymnastics, and I think it’s making us better to experience competing at that level even more often. It truly has been so fun.
I feel blessed to be honored, especially in a conference as strong as the SEC. As for finishing second? That’s just more motivation.
Oklahoma seems to be competing for a National Championship every single year, how do you deal with the pressure that brings?
It’s all just about staying within the moment. Trusting yourself is definitely the number one thing. Just having the utmost confidence in yourself and knowing that you can do it. Knowing that you’ve put the numbers in, you’ve put the hours in at practice, and it’s not different when you go out on the competition floor.
What are you most looking forward to at NCAAs?
Just everything. I want to soak it all in. Enjoy every moment. I think it’s going to be a great meet. A great experience.
And maybe bring home another National Title?
That’s the goal. That’s the fairy tale ending.
All the Info On the Road to the 2025 Women’s NCAA Championships
Coming Up Next:
KJ Kindler
The Tide Gets Ready To Roll
Leanne Wong
Look for Nate’s NCAA Notes and Della’s Inside the MatchUp each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
Nate Salsman, Della Fowler, Megan Roth and Christy Sandmaier provide NCAA coverage for Inside Gymnastics.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
