Oklahoma wins 2026 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics National Championships!

Sooners On Top!

The Sooners started off strong on vault with a huge front pike half from Hannah Scheible that earned a 9.9625. Lily Pederson earned a near perfect 9.9875 after a beautiful Yurchenko 1.5! She earned a 9.9875 to give the Sooners a 49.600 on vault! Oklahoma continued to shine on bars where their freshman stars brought in huge scores. Ella Murphy and Mackenzie Estep delivered massive routines both earning scores of 9.9 or better. Oklahoma earned a 49.4875 on bars.

The Sooners started to face trouble on beam. Addison Fatta earned a 9.7375, and Keira Wells had a fall only earning a 9.0500. The squad followed with three scores of 9.9 or better for a 49.4375.