Inside Gymnastics has you covered for the 2023 NCAA Season! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: Men’s NCAA Mondays in partnership with the CGA. Check back each week for features, interviews and quick hits!
So Far This Season
Last week, we took a look at the story behind Simpson and Greenville!
Plus! Check out our series on Oklahoma’s Spencer Goodell, Vitaliy Guimaraes and Morgan Seyler! Click here for the story!
We’ve also featured Air Force’s Garrett Braunton, an interview with Illinois Head Coach Daniel Ribeiro, and kicked off the series with NCAA, USA and World Champion, Brody Malone! Click here for the story!
For the 2023 Men’s NCAA Schedule – Click Here!
Game On | Oklahoma Upsets Stanford in a Tri-Meet Clash
Whenever Stanford and Oklahoma meet on the mats, it’s bound to get interesting, and this past weekend, when they met in Norman for a tri-meet that also included William & Mary, was no exception.
Arguably one of the greatest current rivalries in all of college sports, Stanford has won the last three NCAA titles, with OU claiming the four before that. Oklahoma has won nine of its 12 National Titles under head coach Mark Williams, while Thom Glielmi has led the Card to five of their eight championships. That’s 14 crowns between the two schools just since 2002, eight of which were head-to-head battles, with the rivals finishing one-two in the finals.
In 2019, Stanford brought Oklahoma’s four-year-long win streak of 121 meets (the third-longest of all sports in NCAA history) to a halt, with an upset victory at the NCAA Championships. Since then, the Cardinal has topped the Sooners twice more at NCAAs, and the stacked-Stanford squad looks well on its way to a fourth-straight college crown in 2023. Fear the tree, indeed.
In 2021, the last time Stanford and Oklahoma met in the McCasland Field House, on the University of Oklahoma’s campus, the Cardinal wrestled the Sooners to a hard-fought tie, allowing OU’s record of not losing in the Field House since 2007 to barely remain intact. But it looked like that 16-year streak was destined to fall this past Saturday.
Even sans top stars Colt Walker, Khoi Young, and World Champion Brody Malone, Stanford still had a sizable (8 points+) Start Value advantage over the Sooners. But after a slip on the opening floor routine from Fuzzy Benas, in his first meet back since hand surgery, the Sooners soon took control of the competition, posting a season-high 70.700, capped by a near-perfect 14.9 routine from senior Spencer Goodell.
Oklahoma notched another season high on pommel horse, going five-for-five on the precarious event, anchored by freshman star Ignacio Yockers NCAA-topping 15.1 (6.4 Start Value) to amass an eye-popping 71.25 pommels total.
Stanford, starting on horse, didn’t have the same luck, counting two falls before a clutch 14.4 set from Ian Lasic-Ellis. Moving to rings, where the Card has a four-point-plus difficulty advantage over Oklahoma, they had the opportunity to reclaim the lead, but stellar strength elements—Nick Kuebler, Asher Hong and Mark Berlaga could do a Maltese position clinic—were tempered by shaky dismounts, including a fall from Berlaga at the end of an otherwise excellent routine.
Thanks in part to a 14.85 from Dan Simmons on vault, the second week in a row the junior has stuck his double front, and a stable parallel bars rotation, the Sooners improbably held a nine-point lead heading into the final rotation, where their high bar was pitted against Stanford’s vault, another event where the Cardinal lead the nation, in both score and start value.
But not even a 72.35 team effort, the meet’s highest event total, led by Hong’s 15.15 for the 6.0 start value Ri Se-gwang he almost makes look easy, could lift Stanford past the Sooners, who were a sticking machine on high bar, nailing every single landing in their lineup to take down the Card 418.9 to 413.8.
Proving that a rising tide, or in this case Sooner surge, lifts all boats, William & Mary also turned in their best score of the season so far with a 380.75.
Hong claimed the all-around with an NCAA-high 85.6, despite a pommel horse fall, proving again how almost limitless the Stanford freshman’s potential is, not only in college but internationally. Hong finished sixth all-around at the 2022 World Championships as Team USA’s youngest member.
“They’re a great team, and we knew coming in they had a big difficulty advantage, but we didn’t want to make it easy on them,” Williams said of Oklahoma’s strategy. “This is our house, and we wanted to protect it. Our home crowd really lifted us up, and the guys got on a roll and just kept rolling. We weren’t perfect, but at a certain point, the momentum felt like it was on our side. Maybe McCasland really does hold a little bit of Sooner magic.”
While Stanford remains the favorite, the MPSF Conference and NCAA Championship rematch between Stanford and Oklahoma should be epic. Game on.
For more:
Changing The Trajectory: Simpson and Greenville Give Hope In Inaugural Season
Adversity Becomes Opportunity at OU
One Day Better – eMjae Frazier
The Perfect Time to Redefine By Kathy Johnson Clarke
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine 2022 Commemorative Worlds Issue!