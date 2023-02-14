Inside Gymnastics has you covered for the 2023 NCAA Season! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: Men’s NCAA Mondays in partnership with the CGA. Check back each week for features, interviews and quick hits!

Game On | Oklahoma Upsets Stanford in a Tri-Meet Clash

Whenever Stanford and Oklahoma meet on the mats, it’s bound to get interesting, and this past weekend, when they met in Norman for a tri-meet that also included William & Mary, was no exception.

Arguably one of the greatest current rivalries in all of college sports, Stanford has won the last three NCAA titles, with OU claiming the four before that. Oklahoma has won nine of its 12 National Titles under head coach Mark Williams, while Thom Glielmi has led the Card to five of their eight championships. That’s 14 crowns between the two schools just since 2002, eight of which were head-to-head battles, with the rivals finishing one-two in the finals.

In 2019, Stanford brought Oklahoma’s four-year-long win streak of 121 meets (the third-longest of all sports in NCAA history) to a halt, with an upset victory at the NCAA Championships. Since then, the Cardinal has topped the Sooners twice more at NCAAs, and the stacked-Stanford squad looks well on its way to a fourth-straight college crown in 2023. Fear the tree, indeed.

In 2021, the last time Stanford and Oklahoma met in the McCasland Field House, on the University of Oklahoma’s campus, the Cardinal wrestled the Sooners to a hard-fought tie, allowing OU’s record of not losing in the Field House since 2007 to barely remain intact. But it looked like that 16-year streak was destined to fall this past Saturday.

Even sans top stars Colt Walker, Khoi Young, and World Champion Brody Malone, Stanford still had a sizable (8 points+) Start Value advantage over the Sooners. But after a slip on the opening floor routine from Fuzzy Benas, in his first meet back since hand surgery, the Sooners soon took control of the competition, posting a season-high 70.700, capped by a near-perfect 14.9 routine from senior Spencer Goodell.

Oklahoma notched another season high on pommel horse, going five-for-five on the precarious event, anchored by freshman star Ignacio Yockers NCAA-topping 15.1 (6.4 Start Value) to amass an eye-popping 71.25 pommels total.