Oklahoma Unstoppable In Quest for Sixth National Title; Florida’s Trinity Thomas Ties Record

With consistency, confidence and belief in each other, the Oklahoma Sooners (148.7125) stood in the number one spot to conclude the 2023 National Championships and capture their sixth NCAA crown Saturday in Fort Worth. The Sooners truly left no doubt who was champion today, leading the event after every single rotation despite strong efforts from an inspired Florida Gator team (148.5250) – in particular on vault and bars in the third and fourth rotation where their star Trinity Thomas logged her 28th Perfect 10 (tying the all time-record) for her Yurchenko one and a half. It was a moment that breathed new life into the Gators after a few mistakes on beam and floor, but on this day, wasn’t enough to catch the Sooners.

As Oklahoma took to their final rotation on floor, their energy and scoring momentum simply could not be matched. All six Sooners brought in a 9.9+ on the event and by the time Danielle Sievers anchored the lineup, the title was already theirs. For Sievers, it was an encore, a moment every athlete dreams of – pressure off – and she delivered in spectacular fashion owning the opportunity with a 9.95.

“I looked at KJ and she was going nuts over there,” Sievers said. “I’m so confident on floor, I have the most fun. I just did my routine the best I could and I had a blast…. I mean, we’d already won at that point but it was a lot of fun.”

The only event the Sooners showed any vulnerability was on beam, but the team rallied around and for each other as they have all season long.

Coach KJ Kindler’s faith in her team and their process never wavered and she continues to put up a team who is in a position to win a Championship every single season.

“You know, if their bodies are in a good place, their minds are in a good place. We’re ready to go. And I could tell from that energy and the camaraderie in the locker room and the way they were gelling that we were in a really good place. I was content and happy with whatever happened today knowing that they did everything they possibly could all year long. I couldn’t be prouder as coach. I know our whole staff feels the same way. And these are pretty amazing women and I heard people are wearing a t-shirt says that said ‘anyone but Oklahoma’ out in the audience so that’s fine. You know, it’s okay.”

The Utah Red Rocks (148.200) came up short in their run for the program’s tenth NCAA title, but showed brilliance on beam in particular as usual, topped with this 10 from 2023 All-Around Champion Maile O’Keefe.

LSU, who overcame all odds in a season beset by injuries and an incredible fight to rise above adversity, finished fourth with a team total of 148.000. They were led by junior Haleigh Bryant who delivered for the Tigers on every level this season.

2023 All-Around Results

1. Maile O’Keefe 39.7625 2. Jordan Chiles 39.7125 3. Haleigh Bryant 39.6875 2023 Event Champions:

Vault: Olivia Trautman 9.950

Bars: Jordan Chiles 10.0

Beam: Maile O’Keefe 10.0

Floor: Jordan Chiles 9.9875

