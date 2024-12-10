Oklahoma Tops 2025 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Coaches Poll

2025 Women’s NCAA Season Preview

By Nate Salsman

Coming off a rollercoaster 2024 that saw one of the most spectacular NCAA seasons to date, the 2025 NCAA gymnastics season will have no shortage of drama, intense match-ups and incredible, highflying gymnastics. Here are five key storylines to look for in the upcoming season!

Oklahoma’s Comeback

SEC Loading! Last season, Oklahoma was the definition of domination. They earned a score of over 198 twelve times and finished the season ranked first on every event besides floor, where they ranked second. The Sooners entered the National Championships expecting to defend their national title for the third consecutive time, but after multiple falls on vault and beam, they were eliminated in the semi-final. On paper, the team should easily have the opportunity to return to the top, including the return of fifth-year Audrey Davis, and seniors Jordan Bowers and Faith Torrez. They’ll also be introducing 2020 Olympic Trials qualifier Addison Fatta and five star recruit according to CGN Elle Mueller.

The Sooners should also once again be able to produce some of the highest scores of the season, but will they be able to put behind the disappointment of last year’s National Championships? We say a huge “yes” to that and expect they’ll be back better than ever.

Their schedule is stacked as the six-time National Champs compete in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) for the first time in 2025 and they”ll be featured seven times on the ESPN family of networks during the 2025 regular season. The slate includes the highly anticipated Sprouts Farmer’s Market Collegiate Quad which takes place in Oklahoma City in 2025.