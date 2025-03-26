Dodanli’s Destiny! Oklahoma’s Emre Dodanli’s Journey To NCAA Stardom And Beyond

How did a kid who grew up in Canada and competes for Turkey, end up at Oklahoma?

Well, Oklahoma was the only place that gave me a shot and I’m thankful for that. In Canada, we don’t have college gymnastics, so I was basically taking a leap of faith. It was a choice between Oklahoma, or just quitting gym, because education is very important to me.

That first year was rough. Really rough. Because, you know, COVID had hit and I wasn’t able to train for over a year and I also had surgery on my wrist, so it wasn’t a great way to start.

My freshman year, especially in preseason, was a bumpy road. It was frustrating, because I knew what I was capable of, but couldn’t do it because of my physical condition. But I just really tried to take it day by day and celebrate the little victories. Like, if it was getting back one skill that I used to do I was happy. I set small goals and just tried to gain my confidence back.

It wasn’t until we started to compete that I really began to understand the team and how I needed to contribute. And once I started to embrace that role, I also realized that all the work was starting to pay off. I began to enjoy the process.

It was the first time in my life that I realized the importance of team effort. I never realized what a team was until I started competing for this team. And it’s really shaped my view on the sport and how I do gymnastics, because now that’s why I do gymnastics—for my team. Originally, I’d only done gymnastics for myself, and it was something I enjoyed, but I didn’t understand the power of having 19 guys behind me, relying on me.

It made me want to be better. I wanted to clean up my gymnastics. I cared about things I’d never even thought about before, because I wanted that extra tenth for my team. Looking at it that way made me realize how much I could improve.

Without this team—without Oklahoma—well, I probably wouldn’t be doing gymnastics at all, but I know I would never have done even half the things I have, including the Olympics.

You said you began to enjoy the process, when did everything start to click for you?

I think it was mid-season of my freshman year, when I suddenly realized, like, I’m consistent. That was always something I’d struggled with, but I’d also never competed every week.

Once you start to get the groove of that, then you understand, okay, this is automatic. I’ve trained for this, and I’ve done this, so once I raise my hand, it’s the same thing as what I do in the gym. It’s nothing different. When I was competing as a junior, everything felt different. I’d go to a competition and try to do everything better than I did in practice, because I didn’t always practice well.

OU is known for their consistency, what’s the secret sauce?

It’s not a secret. It’s just being able to fall back on all the reps you’ve done and, I’m not gonna lie, we do a lot. But we do a lot for a reason, because it gets to a point where, when you do a set, it doesn’t matter the condition you’re in, you can always hit.

That’s the Oklahoma system, and it works. I think most of us try to fight it a little bit in the beginning, because it is really hard, but it’s undeniable.

Like, last year at NCAAs, I was sick. I competed with a fever, and I wasn’t perfect, but I was still able to do what I needed to do—what I wanted to do for my teammates—because of the reps I had put in before that. I absolutely wouldn’t have been able to do that before I came here.