KJ Kindler: Never Satisfied

No current NCAA women’s coach has had more success than KJ Kindler. Now in her 19th season at Oklahoma, Kindler has claimed six NCAA titles and finished in the top three 12 times.

In her time at helm, Kindler has taken the Sooners from average to excellence, and her 2025 team once again finds itself poised on the brink of greatness.

We got the Inside scoop on Kindler’s key to success and what she expects from this Sooner squad…

As we approach the end of the season—Regionals, Nationals—what do you see for this Sooner team?

Every single year our goal is to win a National Championship, and I have no problem saying that. I don’t know of any reason to go for runner-up. I can’t imagine anyone else in our position feeling any differently, and I think that’s good. It’s good to want to win.

People like to challenge us—like, their goal is to beat Oklahoma. I wear that fact like a badge of honor. You can say whatever you want about us, put whatever motivations on us you imagine, but at the end of the day that’s something we’ve earned by being the best.

The most hated NFL team in the early 2000s was the New England Patriots, because they kept winning. Now it’s the Chiefs. When you’re the best, people want to beat the best, and for a long time now we’ve been the best.

You’ve talked about Oklahoma having an underdog mentality. How do you maintain that given the consistent level of success you’ve achieved?

Well, we’re No. 2 right now, so it’s very easy. We are the underdogs.

We always train like we’re No. 2, and I think we do that knowing that the Oklahoma Sooners, for a lot of different reasons, are not the media darlings. I think we take a backseat when it comes to media attention, social media hype—all of that.

So, regardless of what’s going on, we will be over in the backroom conditioning, working, sweating. Putting every single thing into every single day. And when you train like you’re No. 2, it’s easy to feel like you’re the underdog.

What makes Oklahoma so special, year after year?

Our team culture creates the opportunity for greatness.

We all know culture can leave you in a blink of an eye. I always tell our seniors that sustaining our culture at the highest level is the most important thing you can do. That culture has been created for you by the people who came before, and your job is to leave it better than you found it, and these seniors have absolutely done that.