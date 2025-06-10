10 Jun “It was always Oklahoma for me.” OU’s Elle Mueller Reflects and Looks Forward
Oklahoma’s Elle Mueller put on a SHOW every time she stepped on the floor during her freshman debut. Her musical interpretation, storytelling, larger-than-life choreography, and performance quality were stellar—creative, artistic, passionate—and it seems she’s got the college game very much in the palm of her hand.
The choreography and the music, “You Don’t Own Me” performed by Harley Quinn, suited Mueller perfectly. And together with OU head coach KJ Kindler, who gave her the confidence to embrace every note of music and perform, Mueller, like many of us, isn’t quite ready to let this routine go.
“I guess I need to start looking for new music!” she told us.
The routine was the one she’s waited for her entire career so far to perform, she said. So it’s totally understandable that while she’s excited to top it, she’ll always remember it as very special, beginning with the first moments she worked with Kindler to create it and discovering a different side of herself as an artist.
“Going back to Twin City Twisters, we had a dance coach that we would work with two, three times a week, and she was super chill. She would just bring out different dances in us, have us work on our facial expressions,” Mueller said. “I think that opened me up to the artistry.
“You’ve always seen KJ’s floor routines, and you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I want one of my own!’ Just seeing her embody that character and who she wanted me to be allowed me to perform it. I embodied Harley Quinn because that’s where my music is from. It’s a routine style I’ve always wanted to do, so I took the chance and ran with it.”
Having her teammates just feet away and living every step of the routine with her week after week brought Mueller joy and confidence. Along the way, she grew from rookie to veteran overnight.
“It was incredible,” Mueller said of her teammates’ support during her routine and throughout the season. “It really allowed me to get into my routine more and just do it for them because those are the people that I’m doing it for. You no longer do it for yourself; you do it for your team. That just gave me a little reminder of just how much support I really have.”
Described by Aly Raisman on air as “breathtaking,” our photographer, Lloyd Smith, captured Mueller’s routine during Four On the Floor, where she once again captivated the audience—her teammates included.
See below for more of our chat with Mueller following the NCAA Championships in April, where OU took its seventh national title.
Tell me how this season was for you! Heading to OU, your freshman season, bringing the trophy home…
It was a wild ride. It was filled with a lot of growing moments, and I learned a lot about myself, and just especially with this amazing team, it just really opened me up to a lot of opportunities. It’s been Oklahoma my entire life. As soon as I stepped on campus, I know this is where I needed to be.
You don’t know what to expect when coming to college. And so I would have these expectations, but then going into preseason, I was like, ‘Okay, I need to scratch that. I need to just enjoy it and know that the coaches know exactly what they’re doing.’ Looking back in preseason, I never would have imagined myself doing a floor routine, doing a vault, just competing for the University of Oklahoma. It truly was an eye-opening experience and such an honor.
How do you feel you’ve grown as an athlete and person this year? From preseason to being such a key part of the lineups at Four On the Floor, and ultimately winning the championship?
When you come to Oklahoma, it’s such a high standard. In the back of your mind, you’re like, ‘Okay, I have to be perfect. I have to do this, I have to do that.’ I learned to just let go of that because what I normally do is enough. It got me the scores that they needed and it allowed me to do what I needed to do. Letting go of those expectations, again, helped me be free. We talked about being free a lot this year and doing what we can and not focusing on the past and just learning from any mistakes or highs and lows. Just learning from everything.
Are you intimidated working with KJ at all? Was putting together that first floor routine nerve-racking?
I definitely was at first just because I was a wide-eyed freshman. Working with her more, she knows that I know how she works. Our dynamic is much better. We know each other better. It was different at first, but it was a good difference!
One of my favorite moments at SECs this season was watching podium training. Jordan (Bowers) was going on floor and KJ was right in her face for those opening moves. I was texting a couple of my colleagues telling them, ‘I wish you all could see this, because it’s amazing…’
She knows our routine like the back of her hand. She follows us around because she knows exactly how she wants the routine to look. She’ll do anything. She’ll get in your face. If you have a serious routine like me and (Addison) Fatta and Jordan, she would get right in our face and have us not smile. She just does little tips and tricks to help us elevate our routines.
Your freshman class was incredible! What are you looking forward to, collectively, heading into next year, and just these next three years that you’re going to have together?
It was honestly amazing coming in with six freshmen. We all have very different personalities, but I think we all match very well together. We all push each other really well, but it’s a good competition, and it keeps us pushing each other in the gym. I think we’re all finally settled into college. We know what we need to do, and so we can just be there to support each other and help bring in these freshmen next year.
Who are some of the athletes that you looked up to or gave you amazing advice coming in to Oklahoma?
I’ve always looked up to the senior class. They were my biggest inspirations ever since I started looking at Oklahoma. But really everyone on the team was a leader in their own way. So we all do a really good job of inspiring each other. I wouldn’t say there’s one person that totally took control, it was everybody as a whole leading.
What does your summer season look like right now? And any thoughts about returning to Elite?
I’ll be here when the freshman move in. And then we’ll be here through summer, head back home in August for about two weeks, and then come back and start preseason. I think it’s just going to be NCAA for me. I had my Elite years, I think I’m just going to finish it out here!
This is such a historic time in NCAA women’s gymnastics. The senior class at OU was extraordinary. What’s it like to be part of that dynamic now? The sport is huge, the ratings are huge, everything is so big right now.
It’s indescribable because to them, it’s almost just like any other day. Yes, we got a National Championship, but we’re already focusing on next year. We’re like, ‘Okay, let’s get our eighth Natty!’ It just makes you want to become not only a better gymnast, but a better person because they’re all amazing people. It just raises your standards every day.
Do you have a favorite moment from the season that you can pinpoint?
We had a really big theme of “up” this season. We wanted to move up. We wanted to obviously go up in placings, but rise above what happened last year. I know a lot of people have talked about it, and so we wanted to rise above it and leave it behind us. Team chemistry was a huge thing this year, everyone had everyone’s back. So I would say the whole day of Nationals day two. It was my favorite. I think a moment that stood out to me most was after Audrey Davis’s beam routine. She hit it and I was like, ‘Okay, this is our day. We just have to do what we know how to do.’ And we got it.
Missing NCAA Gym? See more on Elle, Jordan and OU in our NCAA Commemorative Issue available on shopinsidenation.com! And look for an extended feature on Jordan Bowers coming soon to InsideGym.com
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
