31 Jan 1992 Olympic Bronze Medalist Betty Okino Named As U.S. Women’s Program Developmental Lead
Press Release Per USA Gymnastics
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (January 31, 2025) – USA Gymnastics Hall of Famer and Olympic bronze medalist Betty Okino was named the Developmental Lead for the U.S women’s artistic program, USAG announced Friday.
The Developmental Lead oversees USA Gymnastics’ Developmental Program and camps, facilitating an athlete’s initial introduction to and progression through the elite program.
With her appointment, Okino joins Technical Lead Chellsie Memmel and Strategic Lead Alicia Sacramone Quinn on the Women’s High Performance Leadership Team. Okino has been a member of the U.S. women’s program National Team Staff since 2018, attending training camps and competitions, helping athletes with technique, artistry, and choreography.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
