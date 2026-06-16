Off to Brazil! 2026 Pan American Championship Preview

Gymnastics Greats Set To Compete In Brazil

Gymnastic greats are set to compete in Brazil. This includes the return of Olympic gold medalist Rebeca Andrade,

“2024 was wonderful. 2025 was amazing to me. It was a moment to rest, to take care of my mind and body. And now I’m returning again little by little,” Andrade said in an interview with World Gymnastics.

“My plans and goals for 2026 I believe are the same as past years: being happy, healthy, confident, well-prepared for what will come, no matter what happens.”

Olympic gold medalist Hezly Rivera is also gearing up for her second straight Pan American Championships.

“My body knows how to do all the hard stuff,” Rivera told Olympics.com in an exclusive interview. “I’m just going out there and having fun. I kind of just took the pressure off myself.”

Joining Rivera is WOGA teammate Claire Pease. Pease recently showcased big upgrades at the Pan American Championships selection event. This included a new Cheng vault and Moors on floor exercise. Pease placed second in the All-Around behind Rivera at that competition.

On the men’s side Olympians Yul Moldauer and Felix Dolci will perform. Dolci is making his 2026 international debut after a recent stint on Big Brother Canada. 2025 World pommel horse bronze medalist Patty Hoopes and 2025 World Championship floor exercise finalists also headline the U.S. team.

OFF TO ROTTERDAM

The Pan American Championships serves as an official qualifier for 2026 World Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The top five women’s team and top four men’s teams after the team qualification on Wednesday will book tickets to Rotterdam. Individuals can also earn spots to the World Championships. 13 individuals plus two additional All-Around gymnasts qualify for the women. Six individuals plus four additional All-Around gymnasts qualify for the men.