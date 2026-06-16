16 Jun Off to Brazil! 2026 Pan American Championship Preview
The 2026 Pan American Championships will be held this week in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil! From Pan American Championship titles, to spots at the 2026 World Championships, here is everything you need to know ahead of the event.
Schedule per USA Gymnastics:
Wednesday, June 17
– Senior Women’s qualifying – 7:15 a.m. – U.S. in Subdivision 1 at 7:15 a.m.
– Senior Men’s qualifying – 7:55 a.m. – U.S. in Subdivision 2 at 12:55 p.m.
Thursday, June 18
– Junior Women’s qualifying – 7:45 a.m. – U.S. in Subdivision 1 at 7:45 a.m.
– Junior Men’s qualifying – 8:20 a.m. – U.S. in Subdivision 1 at 8:20 a.m.
Friday, June 19
– Senior Women’s All-Around final – 8:00 a.m.
– Senior Men’s All-Around final – 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 20
– Junior Apparatus finals – 8:35 a.m.
Sunday, June 21
– Senior Apparatus finals – 8:35 a.m.
The 2026 Pan American Artistic Gymnastics Championships are set to air on CazéTV and the Brazilian Gymnastics Federation’s YouTube channel.
Gymnastics Greats Set To Compete In Brazil
Gymnastic greats are set to compete in Brazil. This includes the return of Olympic gold medalist Rebeca Andrade,
“2024 was wonderful. 2025 was amazing to me. It was a moment to rest, to take care of my mind and body. And now I’m returning again little by little,” Andrade said in an interview with World Gymnastics.
“My plans and goals for 2026 I believe are the same as past years: being happy, healthy, confident, well-prepared for what will come, no matter what happens.”
Olympic gold medalist Hezly Rivera is also gearing up for her second straight Pan American Championships.
“My body knows how to do all the hard stuff,” Rivera told Olympics.com in an exclusive interview. “I’m just going out there and having fun. I kind of just took the pressure off myself.”
Joining Rivera is WOGA teammate Claire Pease. Pease recently showcased big upgrades at the Pan American Championships selection event. This included a new Cheng vault and Moors on floor exercise. Pease placed second in the All-Around behind Rivera at that competition.
On the men’s side Olympians Yul Moldauer and Felix Dolci will perform. Dolci is making his 2026 international debut after a recent stint on Big Brother Canada. 2025 World pommel horse bronze medalist Patty Hoopes and 2025 World Championship floor exercise finalists also headline the U.S. team.
OFF TO ROTTERDAM
The Pan American Championships serves as an official qualifier for 2026 World Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
The top five women’s team and top four men’s teams after the team qualification on Wednesday will book tickets to Rotterdam. Individuals can also earn spots to the World Championships. 13 individuals plus two additional All-Around gymnasts qualify for the women. Six individuals plus four additional All-Around gymnasts qualify for the men.
Full U.S. team listed below per USA Gymnastics:
Women
Senior
Charleigh Bullock — Spotsylvania, Va./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center
Claire Pease — Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Lila Richardson — Russellville, Ark./Metroplex Gymnastics
Hezly Rivera — Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics
Alessia Rosa — Greenwich, Conn./Hill’s Gymnastics*
Simone Rose — Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Junior
Vivi Crain — Blue Springs, Mo./World Champions Centre
Amia Pugh-Banks — Newport News, Va./World Class Gymnastics
Paisley Ritger — Dayton, Minn./Twin City Twisters*
Addalye VanGrinsven — Champlin, Minn./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Sydney Williams — Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Men
Senior
Taylor Burkhart — Arvada, Colo./Stanford University
Brandon Dang — San Jose, Calif./University of Illinois*
Patrick Hoopes — Lehi, Utah/U.S. Air Force Academy
Riley Loos — El Dorado Hills, Calif./Stanford University
Yul Moldauer — Arvada, Colo./5280 Gymnastics
Kameron Nelson — Columbus, Ohio/EVO Gymnastics
Junior
Maksim Kan — Muskego, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center
Ori Reilly — Windermere, Fla./Gymnastics USA
Anthony Ruscheinsky — Summit, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center
Hunter Simpson — Palmetto, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Jay Watkins — Dandridge, Tenn./GymTek Academy*
Stay Tuned To InsideGym.com for coverage throughout the week!
Photos by Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
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