30 May Notable from Leipzig!
Manila Esposito Goes Back-to-Back
Each time Esposito steps out onto the competition floor she wows us with her artistry, extension and difficulty. All of those attributes led her to a second consecutive European All-Around title! She continues to build on the momentum that began in 2024!
Great Britain Dazzles on Floor
Is there anything more impressive than the massive tumbling Great Britain MAG displays on floor exercise? From triple-doubles, to double twisting-double layouts, to twisting faster than eyes can count, these guys know how to put on a show! They were able to prove how strong they are on this event by going 1-2 in the Floor Final! Luke Whitehouse won his third consecutive European title on floor and teammate Harry Hepworth took silver!
From NCAA to the European Stage
The European Championships showcased many athletes competing just a little over a month after the NCAA season finished! Finland’s Kaia Tanskanen competed for Missouri in college and wrapped up a top 12 finish in the All-Around. Switzerland’s Ian Raubal competed for Penn State and helped bring the Swiss to a team silver!
History Made
Spain’s Alba Petisco made HISTORY for Spain! She became the first Spanish woman to ever medal in the All-Around at the European Championships. Petisco took the silver medal and showcased incredible ability on each event!
Comeback Kid
Romania’s Ana Barbosu took home the bronze medal in the All-Around final! However, she had to put up a fight to achieve the medal! She had a fall on beam and looked to be out of contention heading into the fourth rotation. After a monster floor routine, she catapulted herself to bronze!
Mixed Team Madness
This year’s European Championship showcased a Mixed Team Final for the first time! It was a thrilling competition that came down to the last routine! Germany took the gold, with Great Britain taking silver and Italy the bronze.
Glory for Türkiye
Adem Asil of Türkiye won his second European All-Around title! Asil was fantastic all the way through, sailing his way to gold!
The Title is Back
Belgium’s Nina Derwael is no stranger to winning gold medals on uneven bars! Not only is she a world and Olympic champion, but she is also a two-time European bar champion! Derwael claimed her third European title on bars this year and her first since 2019.
Italy Golden Again
The Italian continued to build off the momentum started in the last quad! They won their second straight European team title!
British Men on the Rise
The British men claimed their first European team title since 2022! They showcased show-stopping gymnastics across each event! They will certainly be ones to watch this quad!
